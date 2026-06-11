The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation to Distribute Brave Barbie and Brave Ken Dolls to Cancer Care Organizations Serving Children and Families across the Country

SEATTLE, WA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation (www.billerfamilyfoundation.org), a philanthropic organization with a longtime focus on expanding access to a model of whole-person care called Supportive Cancer Care, and Mattel Global Philanthropy, announced today on International Day of Play that they have partnered to distribute Brave Barbie® and Brave Ken Dolls® to organizations around the country serving people living with cancer, cancer survivors, and their loved ones.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary and at the request of its partners and patient advisors, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation will distribute 25 dolls to each of the following regional and national organizations that serve children and families facing cancer:

"We need to do all we can to normalize a child’s cancer journey and ensure they feel seen. We hope the Brave Barbie and Brave Ken dolls can bring a smile to the faces of the children who will receive them, let them know that we hear their voices, and help them know they are not alone in their brave fight against cancer,” said Sheri Biller, Co-Founder and President of The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.

The new Brave Barbie dolls announced by Mattel in September 2025 are available in two skin tones and come with five accessories: headphones, a hat, a headband, a rooted wig, and a customizable sticker pack. To ensure even more children feel represented, the Brave Ken doll also features a rooted wig, expanding the possibilities for self-expression and play.

The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation has a longtime focus on expanding equitable access to Supportive Cancer Care. That includes a partnership with City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a national leader in providing cancer patients with best-in-class, integrated Supportive Cancer Care programs. The Foundation has invested to create the Sheri and Les Biller Patient and Family Resource Center at the City of Hope Duarte and Orange County campuses. Opened in 2008, the Biller Resource Center integrates all patient support services under one umbrella and provides patients and their families a warm and welcoming private space to consult with medical staff and to explore the many resources offered to strengthen and empower patients and caregivers before, during, and after treatment.

In 2024, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation convened Together for Supportive Cancer Care, a national coalition of cancer care providers, patient advocacy groups, policy experts, employers, insurers, philanthropic funders, and biopharmaceutical companies working to make Supportive Cancer Care the national standard of care in the United States.

In March 2026, the Foundation also launched Support Is Care, a national campaign to raise awareness about Supportive Cancer Care across the United States. The national awareness campaign will reach patients, caregivers, and providers, and include a new website, targeted advertising, national online creator activation, and outreach in key states and regions. By elevating diverse voices and lived experiences, Support Is Care aims to make whole‑person Supportive Cancer Care more visible, better understood, and more accessible to people facing cancer across the country.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease after infancy among children in the United States. It is estimated that nearly 15,000 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer each year.

Supportive Cancer Care treats the whole person, not just the disease. Supportive Cancer Care bridges clinical treatment like chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation with emotional, practical, and financial support, putting patients and caregivers at the center of care while also addressing the symptoms of the disease and the side effects of treatment. Supportive Cancer Care can include services like:

Guidance on connecting to financial counseling and resources, and help with transportation to appointments;

Pain management;

Conversations about goals of care and treatment options;

Support for caregivers like family members and close friends;

Patient navigation;

Nutrition; and,

Help understanding insurance coverage, billing, and benefits.

Research shows that as a comprehensive approach, Supportive Cancer Care improves quality of life and outcomes for people living with cancer while reducing costs of care and expanding access to services.

About The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation

The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation believes that everyone deserves access to systems and solutions that expand economic opportunity, supportive care for life-threatening illnesses, and the transformative power of the arts. The Foundation was founded in 2001 by Sheri and Les Biller and is celebrating its 25th year in 2026. For more information, please visit www.billerfamilyfoundation.org.