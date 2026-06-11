Crown Gold Exchange Releases Report Alerting Families to Rising Gold Scam Targeting Seniors

Rancho Santa Margarita, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Gold Exchange today released a report alerting families to a rising gold scam targeting seniors, highlighting how criminals are impersonating law enforcement officers, government agencies, and financial institutions to pressure older adults into purchasing physical gold and turning it over under false pretenses.

Gold fraud alert warning families about senior scams involving fake FBI calls, compromised bank account claims, and pressure to buy gold.

A senior walks into a gold exchange. They appear calm. They know what they want. They may say the purchase is personal, private, or part of a financial decision they have already made.

What no one sees is the fear that brought them there.

Crown Gold Exchange is warning families after seeing a troubling rise in older residents being manipulated into purchasing physical gold by sophisticated scam networks. In many of these cases, the senior has already been coached before entering the store. They have been told what to say, what not to say, and why they must keep the transaction private.

The scam often begins days or weeks earlier with a phone call, text message, email, or online conversation. Some victims are told the caller is with federal law enforcement or another government agency. Others are told their bank account has been compromised, their savings are no longer safe, or investigators need them to move money into gold while a case is being reviewed.

The lie is designed to sound official. The pressure is designed to feel urgent.

A real law enforcement officer, bank investigator, or government representative will not ask someone to buy gold, hand gold to a courier, or keep a financial transaction secret from family. When that request is made, it is a warning sign.

In some cases, the threats become even more disturbing. Victims are told that criminals will place illegal material on their computers and report them to authorities if they do not comply. Then, in a second call, another person may claim to be with law enforcement and say they are trying to catch the blackmailers. The victim is told their help is needed, and the instructions continue.

By the time the senior reaches the counter, the crime may already be in motion.

Crown Gold Exchange has become one of the places these scammers try to use because the company can help clients purchase large quantities of gold and silver. Many coin shops are limited to the inventory they have on hand. Crown Gold Exchange can source significant amounts of gold and silver based on client needs, which makes normal, legitimate large purchases part of daily business.

That also makes detection difficult.

Crown Gold Exchange Founder Cesar Meyer said the company is seeing firsthand how deeply these criminals manipulate their victims.

“It’s unfortunate that this continues to happen,” said Meyer. “We are doing everything we can internally to minimize this, but these scammers are very sophisticated. They get into the psyche of seniors and somehow get them to trust them. That trust is what makes these crimes so dangerous.”

Crown Gold Exchange says its employees are trained to ask direct questions when a transaction raises concern. Customers may be asked whether they are purchasing gold for themselves, whether anyone instructed them to make the purchase, whether they plan to hand the gold over to someone else, or whether anyone claiming to represent law enforcement, a bank, or a government agency is involved.

Those questions are designed to protect customers, but the company says scammers are adapting.

Victims are now being coached on how to answer. Some are told to say the gold is for personal use. Some are told not to mention the person on the phone. Others believe they are helping authorities or protecting their bank account from a threat that does not exist.

“We are following the guidance we have received, including contacting appropriate local agencies when we believe a vulnerable customer may be at risk, and that still does not seem to deter the activity,” said Alisha Adan, local Crown Gold Exchange branch owner in San Jose, California. “By the time we are made aware, it is typically too late, as these scammers know what they are doing.”

Crown Gold Exchange says it has strengthened internal procedures to help identify suspicious transactions and protect vulnerable customers. Store teams are trained to look for red flags, slow down unusual transactions, ask more questions, and contact appropriate authorities when something appears wrong.

The company says warning signs may include a senior who appears nervous, is being coached by phone, refuses to explain the reason for the purchase, says they were told not to speak with family, references a bank investigator, law enforcement, or a government agency, or insists the purchase must happen immediately.

“These victims are not careless people,” said Meyer. “They are parents, grandparents, neighbors, and members of our community. They are being targeted by criminals who know how to create fear and then use trust against them.”

Crown Gold Exchange is urging families to talk with aging parents, grandparents, and older relatives before a crisis happens. A sudden interest in purchasing gold, withdrawing large amounts of money, moving funds quickly, avoiding family questions, or keeping financial decisions secret should be taken seriously.

If senior fraud is suspected, families should act quickly. Contact a trusted family member, local law enforcement, adult protection authorities, or another appropriate local agency. If a financial transaction may already be in progress, notify the bank, gold dealer, gold store, or financial institution involved so the transaction can be paused while the situation is reviewed. Families should also save phone numbers, text messages, emails, receipts, courier instructions, and any names or agencies mentioned by the suspected scammer, since even small details may help authorities understand what happened and prevent the scam from continuing.

Most importantly, families should trust the moment something feels rushed, secretive, or out of character. No legitimate investigator needs a senior to buy gold in silence. No real agency needs a grandparent to hand their savings to a stranger. One uncomfortable conversation today may be what keeps a lifetime of savings from disappearing tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Crown Gold Exchange

media [at] crowngoldexchange.com

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About Crown Gold Exchange

Crown Gold Exchange is a trusted gold and precious metals dealer with locations across California and Idaho. Since 2010, the company has helped customers buy and sell gold, silver, coins, bars, bullion, diamonds, platinum, and other valuable items in a professional retail setting. Crown Gold Exchange is known for clear evaluations, competitive pricing, and knowledgeable local teams who help customers make confident decisions when buying or selling precious metals. With the ability to source large quantities of gold and silver based on client needs, Crown Gold Exchange serves individuals, families, collectors, investors, and estate clients looking for a reliable gold buyer and seller.

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