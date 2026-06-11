Cosmos Health Signs LOI to Acquire Doc Pharma S.A., a European GMP Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, a Transformative Step Expected to Boost Assets, Profitability, Production Capacity, and Product Portfolio

Doc Pharma financial profile: approximately $24 million asset base, approximately $6.7 million in average annual revenue and approximately $3.2 million in average annual gross profit.

approximately $24 million asset base, approximately $6.7 million in average annual revenue and approximately $3.2 million in average annual gross profit. Immediately accretive: expected to support margin expansion, profitability, and cash flow.

expected to support margin expansion, profitability, and cash flow. Deepens vertical integration: expected to drive synergies, optimized production, economies of scale, expanded capacity, and a strengthened R&D engine.

expected to drive synergies, optimized production, economies of scale, expanded capacity, and a strengthened R&D engine. State-of-the-art production plant: GMP-licensed, approximately 59,000 square feet, built to the highest European standards, providing a clear growth avenue.

GMP-licensed, approximately 59,000 square feet, built to the highest European standards, providing a clear growth avenue. Manufacturing excellence: a broad range of dosage forms, certified to GMP, ISO, Kosher, and Halal standards, with site registrations for the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon.

a broad range of dosage forms, certified to GMP, ISO, Kosher, and Halal standards, with site registrations for the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon. Boosts product portfolio: adds advanced and branded generics and OTC pharmaceutical products to the Cosmos Health portfolio.





CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% of Doc Pharma S.A. ("Doc Pharma"), a fully licensed GMP pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The proposed acquisition would mark a defining step in Cosmos Health's strategy to build a fully integrated, end-to-end healthcare platform.

Doc Pharma operates an approximately 59,000-square-foot, GMP-licensed production facility built to the highest European standards, with room to expand. Its capabilities include:

Broad dosage-form range: tablets, hard capsules, sachets, syrups, suspensions, solutions, drops, and sprays, supporting a wide variety of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

tablets, hard capsules, sachets, syrups, suspensions, solutions, drops, and sprays, supporting a wide variety of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Comprehensive certifications: GMP, ISO, Kosher, and Halal, with site registrations for the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon.

GMP, ISO, Kosher, and Halal, with site registrations for the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon. Rigorous quality control: independent chemical and microbiological laboratories operating to GLP guidelines, with testing aligned to European, British, and US Pharmacopeia monographs.





The proposed acquisition is expected to deliver significant strategic benefits, including:

Deeper vertical integration, capturing value across the entire value chain.

capturing value across the entire value chain. Economies of scale and improved margins through consolidated, higher-utilization production.

through consolidated, higher-utilization production. Expanded capacity and additional production lines, broadening the dosage forms Cosmos Health can manufacture in-house.

broadening the dosage forms Cosmos Health can manufacture in-house. An enlarged product portfolio of advanced and branded generics and OTC pharmaceutical products.

of advanced and branded generics and OTC pharmaceutical products. A strengthened R&D engine and collaborations with leading academic institutions.





The Company expects the proposed transaction to be accretive and to enhance its asset base, revenue, margins, and cash flow over time, including through:

Significant asset base expansion: Doc Pharma brings an approximately $24 million asset base, expected to meaningfully expand Cosmos Health’s balance sheet following completion of the proposed acquisition.

Doc Pharma brings an approximately $24 million asset base, expected to meaningfully expand Cosmos Health’s balance sheet following completion of the proposed acquisition. Revenue contribution: Doc Pharma generated approximately $6.7 million in three-year average annual revenue, expected to support Cosmos Health’s growth profile.

Doc Pharma generated approximately $6.7 million in three-year average annual revenue, expected to support Cosmos Health’s growth profile. Meaningful gross profit contribution: Doc Pharma generated approximately $3.2 million in three-year average annual gross profit, expected to support Cosmos Health’s margin expansion and profitability objectives.





Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This is a defining step in our vision to build a global, diversified, vertically integrated healthcare powerhouse. Doc Pharma brings a state-of-the-art GMP facility, a deep portfolio of advanced and branded generics and OTC pharmaceutical products, and a strong R&D platform. Bringing these capabilities in-house is expected to expand our production capacity, accelerate growth, strengthen margins, enhance profitability, and create lasting value for shareholders. The enlarged platform would be well positioned to advance these objectives.”

Doc Pharma is a related-party entity, and the proposed acquisition constitutes a related-party transaction. As such, the proposed transaction will be reviewed by a committee of independent directors, supported by an independent fairness opinion and valuation, as well as a PCAOB audit, and will be subject to shareholder approval. Doc Pharma’s financial figures referenced herein represent average annual figures for the three most recent completed financial years, FY2023, FY2024 and FY2025, and have been converted from euros into U.S. dollars based on the applicable EUR/USD exchange rate as of June 11, 2026. All figures referenced herein are subject to final due diligence. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all, or that the anticipated benefits will be realized.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com