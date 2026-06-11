Oportun Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”, or the “Company”) today announced that, on June 10, 2026, in accordance with the offer letter agreement with Doug Bland, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, previously announced by the Company on April 16, 2026, it granted a long-term new hire equity award consisting of 463,822 restricted stock units representing the right to receive an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s common stock ("RSUs") and 463,822 performance-vesting restricted stock units representing the right to receive an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s common stock at target ("PSUs") to Mr. Bland, effective on June 10, 2026. The RSUs and PSUs were an inducement material to Mr. Bland entering into employment with the Company and granted under and subject to the terms of the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and an applicable award agreement. The RSUs will vest as to one-third of the award on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and as to the remaining two-thirds of the award in eight substantially equal quarterly installments, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the grant date. The PSUs are eligible to vest after the end of the three-year performance period, based on a combination of performance goals and vesting terms. The vesting of the RSUs and PSUs is generally subject to Mr. Bland remaining in continuous service with the Company through the relevant vesting dates. Mr. Bland's offer letter agreement, the Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the forms of RSU and PSU award agreements are filed as exhibits to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026.

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