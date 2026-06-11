Elutia to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2026 on June 17th

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Michelle Williams, Chief Scientific Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2026 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 17–18, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in implant-based breast reconstruction following mastectomy—one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons—through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

The Company will highlight its focus on improving outcomes in implant-based breast reconstruction, where infection remains a leading cause of complications and revision surgeries for patients undergoing reconstruction after breast cancer treatment.

The presentation will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, and can be accessed live here: Webcast. Watch our company video on reducing infection risk and commercial adoption. Elutia will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on June 17–18, 2026. To register for the presentation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit Planet MicroCap.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap Showcase is the premier investor conference dedicated to micro-cap companies, connecting executives with institutional and retail investors through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking events. The annual showcase is held in Las Vegas and draws participants from across the investment community. For more information, visit www.planetmicrocap.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Elutia Investor Relations

ir@elutia.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/000c457e-8c20-496e-99e5-87559efb4cbb