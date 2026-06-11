CTW to Participate and Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026

TOKYO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW (Nasdaq: CTW) ("CTW" or "the Company"), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship platform, G123.jp, today announced that Patrick Liu, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in MicroCapClub’s Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 investment conference, being held from June 16-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Liu will additionally host a presentation on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:30pm PT.

Event and Presentation Details

Dates: June 16-18, 2026

Location: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Attendees: Patrick Liu, CFO

Presentation: Wednesday, June 17 at 12:30pm PT

Mr. Liu will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Attending investors interested in meeting with the CTW team should contact their MicroCapClub representative, or email investor@ctw.inc.

About CTW

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high "playability" on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Patrick Federle | Head of Investor Relations

CTW

(781) 635-3889

investor@ctw.inc