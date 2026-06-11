Eos Energy Announces Record Date for Rights Offering

EDISON, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced certain terms of a distribution (the "Rights Distribution") of subscription rights to holders of its common stock and holders of its warrants to purchase common stock issued on April 14, 2023, May 17, 2023, December 19, 2023 and November 21, 2025 (collectively, “Eligible Holders”) to acquire shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock in a rights offering to fund the Company’s previously announced capital contribution in the Frontier Power USA joint venture.

The record date for the Rights Distribution will be at 5:00 pm New York time on July 1, 2026 (the “Record Date”) and the distribution date for the Rights Distribution will be on July 2, 2026. Pursuant to the terms of certain of the Company’s outstanding warrants and convertible notes, the Company is required to provide advance notice of the Rights Distribution to holders of such securities, including a 20-calendar-day notice period for certain holders of the Company’s outstanding warrants and a 10-scheduled trading-day notice period for holders of the Company’s outstanding convertible notes.

In the rights offering, the Company expects to distribute rights to acquire a number of units comprised of the Company’s common stock and warrants (the “Units”). Each right will entitle an Eligible Holder to purchase, pursuant to the basic subscription privilege, a number of Units at a subscription price equal to an approximate 10% to 20% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common stock for a 15 to 30 day trading period ending on and including the trading day prior to the Record Date. The warrants to be included in the Units will have a value equal to approximately 25% to 50% of the aggregate rights offering amount (with such value to be based on a Black-Scholes methodology). The rights offering will include an over-subscription privilege to permit each Eligible Holder that exercises its basic subscription rights in full to purchase additional Units (if any) that remain unsubscribed on the expiration date for the offering, subject to certain restrictions. Further details on the terms of the rights offering and the procedures pursuant to which Eligible Holders can exercise their rights and the transferability of such rights will be announced at the commencement of the rights offering. Following the commencement of the rights offering, the Company expects to provide additional investor communications in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations.

The rights offering will be made pursuant to the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and a prospectus supplement (and the accompanying base prospectus) to be filed with the SEC prior to the commencement of the rights offering. The completion of the rights offering remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and the Company reserves the right to amend or terminate the rights offering at any time prior to the expiration date of the rights offering.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Forward Looking Statements and Important Information

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Rights Distribution, the rights offering, and our contemplated investment in Frontier Power USA. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; our ability to obtain stockholder approval of an increase to our authorized common stock; our ability to complete a rights offering to raise funds for purposes of capitalizing Frontier Power USA, including satisfying applicable conditions to the rights offering; risks associated with the joint venture, including the risk that the joint venture will not be completed on the anticipated terms if at all; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, and dilution of outstanding common stock; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act, including potential impacts from any repeal or modifications of the legislation; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including any securities in a rights offering. There shall be no offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or any sale of subscription rights, common stock, warrants or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The rights offering will be made pursuant to our effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and a prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC which will contain information about the Company and the rights offering, and should be read carefully before any investment, and is subject to the receipt of certain consents under our existing debt agreements.