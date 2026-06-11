AACC, NSF Announce Winning Teams of 2026 Community College Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), in partnership with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), announced the three winning teams of this year’s Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC).

The annual competition seeks to strengthen entrepreneurial thinking among community college students by challenging them to develop STEM-based solutions to real-world problems. It also enables students to discover and demonstrate their capacity to use STEM to make a difference in the world and to translate that knowledge into action.

The first, second and third-place winning teams and their innovations are listed below.

First Place: SUNY Broome Community College, NY

Project: Hands-On Quantum Education

Second Place: Springfield Technical Community College, MA

Project: HydroShield

Third Place: De Anza College, CA

Project: The Micro-Buoy

In addition, Passaic County Community College, NJ took home the Innovation Growth Award, which recognizes a team for its exceptional growth, responsiveness to feedback, and continuous improvement throughout the competition.

This week, 12 community colleges selected as finalists in a national competition attended an Innovation Boot Camp where they learned from entrepreneurs and experts in business planning, stakeholder engagement, strategic communication, and marketplace dynamics. The Boot Camp culminated in a Student Innovation Poster Session with STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders, and a 5-minute pitch presentation to a panel of industry and entrepreneurial professionals determining the winning teams.

“Community colleges are the foundation of the nation’s skilled technical workforce and play a vital role in addressing America’s STEM education and workforce needs. They prepare learners from all backgrounds, regions and communities for careers in critical fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum science, and advanced manufacturing,” said James L. Moore III, NSF assistant director for STEM Education. “The NSF Directorate for STEM Education is proud to co-sponsor the Community College Innovation Challenge each year, providing students with an opportunity to showcase innovative solutions to pressing real-world challenges. I congratulate this year’s winning teams for their hard work and innovative ideas.”

Among the ideas the 12 finalist teams presented this year are innovative and transformative solutions for food insecurity, search and rescue, road safety and infrastructure, energy efficiency, safe drinking water, protection for senior citizens, accessible learning for the visually impaired, power grid security, and expanding access to quantum technology—with many submissions incorporating emerging technologies including AI, machine learning, and advanced manufacturing.

“AACC is deeply grateful to the National Science Foundation for its continued partnership in elevating student talent and expanding opportunity through the Community College Innovation Challenge,” said AACC president and CEO DeRionne Pollard. “The creativity of these outstanding community college students is an inspiration to all of us. Their success embodies the transformative power of our institutions and highlights the essential role community colleges play in advancing economic mobility and strengthening our nation’s social fabric.”

To receive updates about the CCIC’s 2026 winners, follow @Comm_College or visit www.aaccinnovationchallenge.com .

About AACC

As the voice of the nation’s community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for nearly 10.5 million students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all. https://www.aacc.nche.edu

About NSF

The U.S. National Science Foundation propels the nation forward by advancing fundamental research in all fields of science and engineering. NSF supports research and people by providing facilities, instruments and funding to support their ingenuity and sustain the U.S. as a global leader in research and innovation. With a fiscal year 2026 budget of $8.75 billion, NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 40,000 competitive proposals and makes about 11,000 new awards. Those awards include support for cooperative research with industry, Arctic and Antarctic research and operations, and U.S. participation in international scientific efforts.

Contact: Martha M. Parham, Ed.D.

Cell: 714-932-3694

mparham@aacc.nche.edu