Dallas-Area Industrial Property Receives $11.6 million C-PACE Financing for Data Center Conversion

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACE Loan Group closed an $11.6 million C-PACE financing for Vesgro Data Center being developed by Infrascale Systems, a local Dallas-Ft. Worth data center developer. The loan will be used to convert a vacant 113,406 sq. ft. industrial-flex property into a 3.0 MW colocation data center, delivering approximately 45,000 square feet of raised-floor data hall space. Lone Star PACE, the foremost C-PACE administrator in Texas, facilitated the closing.

Infrascale partnered with the Vesgro, site’s owner, who had planned to lease the property at 6001 Campus Circle Drive West as a distribution facility. However, considering its 8.5 MW power allocation and the growing demand for Tier IV data centers, decided this was a better use. The renovation is underway and expected to be complete by September 2026. The C-PACE financing will fund improvements to HVAC systems, lighting, electrical infrastructure, generators, and the building envelope.

“This property started as a first-generation data center in the 1980s, when needs were completely different. We will be able to leverage the underlying power by adding modern infrastructure to create a premier enterprise colocation facility,” said Brad Lonberger, CEO of Infrascale.

Set on a 4.69-acre site, the two-story commercial building was built in 1981. It sits near key transportation corridors and strong infrastructure networks, including fiber routes, power transmission lines, and utility corridors, which enhance network connectivity and redundancy, both critical for data center operations.

Robbie Pinkas, senior vice president – PACE Loan Group, originated the loan on behalf of Infrascale. Pinkas also originated a $100 million loan for Patmos’ conversion of the former Kansas City Star printing press into a data center last year. “Given the demand for data centers across the country, we are increasingly seeing conversions of existing industrial projects or specialized facilities into data centers. C-PACE financing is an ideal solution given the electric and mechanical expenses needed to convert those spaces,” he said.

Cloudnium will manage the new colocation data center’s day-to-day operations, including cabinet leasing, staffing, and oversight of critical infrastructure. “This type of data center fills the void created by the new focus on super-sized AI data centers. We are happy to serve the missing-middle location which companies still need,” said Earl Adams, CEO – Cloudnium.

The location, adjacent to DFW Airport and the Beltline Transit Station, offers significant logistical advantages for clients, local and abroad.

“Projects like this demonstrate how Texas can meet growing digital infrastructure demands while making smarter use of existing buildings and resources,” said Lee McCormick, president of Lone Star PACE. “By helping finance high-efficiency upgrades to an underutilized property, C-PACE supports the conservation of energy and other valuable natural resources while accelerating private investment, job creation and long-term economic growth in our state. This is exactly the kind of redevelopment that strengthens Texas communities and keeps our economy competitive.”

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners. PLG benefits from institutional support with capital from funds managed by AB CarVal, a subsidiary of Alliance Bernstein. The PLG team provides expertise up and down the capital stack, from origination and underwriting to loan servicing. To learn more about PLG, visit www.paceloangroup.com.

Media contact: Martha Nevanen

martha@paceloangroup.com

651-492-5861

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. LSP helps local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, C-PACE capital providers, contractors and other stakeholders. The company's goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit www.lonestarpace.com.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations at Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com

970-497-6667

About Infrascale Systems

Infrascale Systems is a development company in Fort Worth, specializing in developing real estate solutions for the data center industry. Our focus is on untapped markets near energy production, where we repurpose existing buildings to reduce costs and enhance access to essential resources. With a mission to provide reliable infrastructure for data centers, battery backup centers, and private fiber lines, we are dedicated to optimizing operational efficiency and sustainability while meeting the evolving needs of the industry. http://www.infrascale.systems

Media Contact:

Margaret Lattimore

Media Relations, Infrascale Systems

margaret@infrascale.systems

About Cloudnium

Cloudnium.net helps businesses modernize their IT infrastructure through secure cloud solutions and managed services. We enable organizations to scale faster, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate digital transformation with enterprise-grade technology expertise.

Media Contact:

Katie Adams

Director of Marketing, Cloudnium

katie@cloudnium.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27b47178-4ebf-472c-9c3b-50e2e76c6d4d