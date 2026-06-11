Norman, Oklahoma Man Wins $ 1 million in Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's first “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” drawing of 2026

Durant, Oklahoma, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced its first millionaire of the summer late Saturday evening as part of the 2026 edition of “ 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. ” Douglas C. from Norman, Oklahoma, became the FIRSTof three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members to become an instant millionaire this summer.

Douglas who was very surprised to hear his name, said he plans to give a portion of his winnings to a few charities.

“I don’t feel any different. Being a millionaire is a state of mind and how you deal with folks and what you do to make this world a better place,” he said.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also taking the excitement of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to the winner’s hometown and will make a $10,000 donation to a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the winner’s choice.

In addition to crowning a new millionaire, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant also held its first-ever bonus drawing for $250,000, where Eden H. from Richardson, Texas, was the winner. This new addition will take place on each million-dollar drawing day, one hour after the grand-prize drawing.

"We are thrilled to announce our first millionaire of the summer. By the end of this summer, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant will have made 12 Choctaw Rewards Club members millionaires through this promotion. This truly is where millionaires are made,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “This is an incredible, life-changing opportunity for our rewards club members, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide it. We look forward to continuing to innovate ways to create exciting opportunities for guests to win here at Choctaw.”

The next $1 million drawing will be held on Saturday, July 11, and the winner must be present to claim their prize. For more information, visit “ 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. ”

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and the largest non-smoking gaming floor in America featuring 5,400 slots and 82 table games. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com .

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