Global Energy Show Canada 2026 Convenes Global Energy Leaders to Advance Investment, Partnerships and Energy Security

More than 38,000 attendees from over 100 countries gathered in Calgary for Global Energy Show Canada 2026

Event generated an estimated $70.6 million in economic impact for Calgary and area

More than 500 exhibitors showcased the scale and diversity of today's energy sector

Global Energy Show Canada will take place next year from June 8 to 10, 2027

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy Show Canada 2026 concluded today after welcoming more than 38,000 attendees, over 500 exhibitors and delegates from over 100 countries to Calgary's BMO Centre. The increase in attendance and international participation reflects the event's influence as a global forum for energy, investment and infrastructure discussions. Against a backdrop of rising global energy demand, evolving geopolitical dynamics and increasing competition for capital, infrastructure and secure supply, the event brought together governments, energy producers, investors and innovators from across the energy value chain.

The event delivered significant economic benefits for Calgary and area, generating an estimated $70.6 million in economic impact, supporting more than 23,000 jobs and driving over 56,000 hotel stays.

Beyond its economic impact, Global Energy Show Canada reinforced Calgary's role as a meeting place for governments, industry leaders and investors working to strengthen energy security and expand ties with partners around the world.

In his opening address, Hon. Tim Hodgson, Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources reinforced that, “Canada is back as a serious energy country. Canada is back as a place to invest capital. And Canada is back as a country that intends to build big things again.”

Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta added, “We [Alberta] have the expertise, the regulatory systems and a strong commitment to responsible growth, and we're continuing to strengthen the conditions that allow investment and innovation to move forward. We welcome continued partnership and collaboration with industry, governments and investors from around the world.”

Leaders from key markets in Asia and Europe joined major producing nations and investors to strengthen relationships and explore opportunities across international energy markets. Strong participation included delegations and representatives from Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Nigeria, highlighting growing international interest in Canada's role as a reliable energy partner. International receptions involving premiers, ministers and energy leaders further highlighted Alberta and Canada's role in meeting rising energy demand and expanding relationships with partners around the world.

Across the conference program, leaders from government, industry and investment communities examined the commercial, geopolitical and technological forces reshaping the global energy landscape.

Responding to emerging industry priorities, the 2026 edition expanded its focus on AI and data centres, critical minerals and Canada's growing LNG opportunity. The Executive Conference adopted a new format featuring the Opening Plenary, Strategic Stage and Energy Talks, creating a forum for government leaders, CEOs and investors to discuss the commercial and geopolitical forces shaping the future of energy.

Alongside the Executive Conference, the Energy Influencers Conference brought together industry professionals and technical specialists for discussions spanning oil and gas, new energy, AI and data centres, highlighting the technologies, expertise and innovation helping to drive projects forward.

As part of the conference program, invitation-only Executive Leadership Roundtables convened ministers, CEOs, investors and policymakers to examine topics ranging from AI-powered energy demand and critical minerals to Indigenous partnerships, energy infrastructure, investment competitiveness and Canada's role in supplying global markets.

Highlighting the growing relationship between energy and artificial intelligence, Saravan Penubarthi, Chief Technology Officer, AIQ, noted that, "energy and AI are going to be by far, at least at this point, the two biggest engines of progress for humanity."

Discussions throughout the week underscored the importance of market access, infrastructure development and international cooperation in supporting major energy projects.

During a media scrum, Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta, noted that, “If we [Alberta, federal government, indigenous communities and the Province of British Columbia] work together, we can actually compete with other jurisdictions that build pipelines in the span of months, not years or decades, as it happens in Canada. We need to send the notice to the world that we can build things in Canada and build them economically, efficiently, and be productive.”

The event also provided a forum for international leaders to share perspectives on Canada's role in meeting rising global energy demand. In his keynote address, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, said, “Nigeria and Canada have opportunities to deepen cooperation across several areas of mutual interest, including LNG development and operations, methane emissions reduction and carbon management, carbon capture utilization and storage, clean energy technologies, energy financing and project development. Nigeria invites Canada to partner with her [Nigeria] at this very point in time to address global energy security. We need you now more than ever.”

In a panel focused on Canada in the new hierarchy of energy powers, Hon. Dinesh K. Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada, discussed Canada’s role as a trusted global energy partner, noting “how can we [India] take advantage of the fact that you're [Canada] the fourth largest resource holder in the world, you have a democratic system which is free, fair, which we can rely upon. We have the same values. We would like to do more with Canada.”

Brian Boulanger, CEO and Director of ARC Financial Corp. mentioned in a private equity and institutional investors panel, “This is the third time that I’ve seen a big green light for Canada.” He added, “everyone wants more Canadian energy.”

Throughout the week, companies, governments and industry organizations announced new partnerships, memoranda of understanding and strategic initiatives, further demonstrating Global Energy Show Canada's role in bringing together stakeholders from across the energy value chain.

Across the exhibition floor, more than 500 companies spanning oil and gas, LNG, power generation, critical minerals, carbon management, artificial intelligence and digital technologies displayed products, solutions and innovations while creating opportunities for business development and international engagement. Together, they reflected the scale, diversity and innovation shaping the future of the global energy sector.

Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, North America, dmg events, said, "Global Energy Show Canada 2026 brought together governments, industry leaders, investors and innovators at a defining moment for the global energy sector. Across three days, we saw conversations evolve into new partnerships, stronger international relationships and opportunities across the energy value chain.

"The strong international participation this year reflects the growing importance of collaboration in meeting the world's rising energy needs. Global Energy Show Canada will continue to provide a platform where industry, governments and investors come together to help shape the future of energy."

Global Energy Show Canada will return to Calgary from June 8-10, 2027, continuing its role as Canada's largest energy marketplace and a global platform connecting industry, governments and investors to advance energy security, investment and international collaboration.

For more information, visit www.globalenergyshow.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 115 events annually, dmg events attracts more than 650,000 visitors, positioning the company as one of the leading players in the industry. The company has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. Its local presence enables dmg events to better understand market needs and build strong relationships, delivering unforgettable experiences for attendees.

About Global Energy Show Canada

Global Energy Show Canada is the country’s leading energy exhibition and conference. As one of the world’s top producers of oil and natural gas, and home to the third largest proven oil reserves, Canada plays a critical role in meeting rising global energy demand. Alberta’s geology, engineering expertise, and highly skilled workforce continue to position the province as a cornerstone of long-term energy security and major project development. With nearly six decades of history, Global Energy Show Canada offers an unparalleled platform for companies to elevate their presence, connect with senior decision makers, and showcase their capabilities across the full energy value chain. The event is where Canada’s leadership meets the global energy community, providing an ideal stage to present innovations, build strategic partnerships, and drive business growth in an evolving global market.

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