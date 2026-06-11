Steelworkers union welcomes good news for future of Quebec’s copper industry

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Syndicat des Métallos/United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes new provincial legislation that will help secure the future of Quebec’s copper industry.

The passage of Bill 11 by the Quebec government paves the way for investments at the Horne copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, with resource giant Glencore announcing it will now move forward with modernization work at its copper operations.

The USW represents 360 workers at the Montreal East copper refinery, which also is owned by Glencore. The refinery receives most of its raw material from Glencore’s Horne smelter. The two facilities are the only ones of their kind in Canada.

“More than ever, the copper industry is strategically important for Quebec and Canada. We therefore welcome the significant step taken by the Quebec government to ensure regulatory stability and allow for the resumption of the necessary modernization of these facilities,” said Nicolas Lapierre, Quebec Director of the Steelworkers union.

“The copper industry’s future is particularly important in this era of technological development, as Quebec and Canada work to develop a comprehensive industrial strategy. It is crucial for Canada to be able to recycle copper here and process the raw material needed for so many products,” Lapierre said.

Stéphane Côté, president of USW Local 6887, which represents workers at the Montreal East refinery, breathed a sigh of relief with the passage of Bill 11.

“The past few months have been particularly difficult due to the high level of uncertainty about the future, which was compounded by the trade war,” Côté said. “Not all the clouds have cleared yet, but we’re confident that governments are doing what is needed to ensure the sustainability of our copper industry.”

The Syndicat des Métallos/United Steelworkers, affiliated with Quebec Federation of Labour, is the largest private-sector union in Quebec, representing more than 60,000 workers in all economic sectors.

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Contact: Clairandrée Cauchy, USW Communications, 514-774-4001, ccauchy@metallos.ca