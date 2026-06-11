VIA TRANSPORTATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Via Transportation, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Via To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Via securities in relation to its September 15, 2025 IPO and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VIA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Via securities in relation to its September 15, 2025 IPO. Investors have until August 10, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents used to effectuate Via's IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO, Via's growth had already begun to encounter obstacles because of the Company's declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue and inability to grow in Germany. As these facts emerged after the IPO, the Company's shares fell sharply.



On September 15, 2025, Via conducted its IPO, offering 10,714,285 shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $46 per share (the “Offering Price”).



On March 10, 2026, Bleeker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Via’s September 2025 IPO “narrative centers on the idea that it is a software platform” but that the Company is actually “a transit services contractor whose revenue is determined almost entirely by driver hours, vehicle hours, and operational labor, not by software licenses or platform usage.” The report further alleges “VIA routinely books large implementation fees and up to 18 months of software charges upfront, inflating ARR.”



On this news, Via’s stock price fell $0.49, or 2.6%, to close at $18.51 per share on March 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors. Further, the stock closed down 59.7% from its IPO price of $46 per share.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Via shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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