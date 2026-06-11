Métis Governments Advance Shared Housing Priorities at Inaugural Métis Policy Forum

Edmonton, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Métis Policy Forum (MPF) concluded today, convening Métis governments from across the Homeland, alongside Métis youth, Elders, and veterans, to advance shared housing priorities and reinforce a renewed commitment to coordinated, technical collaboration that will drive improved housing outcomes for Métis communities.

The Métis Policy Forum was established to provide a non-political, collaborative space for Métis governments and organizations to come together on shared policy priorities while fully respecting the distinct rights, jurisdictions, and governance authorities of each participant.

Housing remains one of the most urgent priorities for Métis governments. Through leadership dialogue, technical working sessions, and knowledge‑sharing, participants examined common barriers, emerging federal initiatives, and opportunities to better align efforts so Métis housing priorities are reflected in national policy and funding decisions. The Forum also marked a clear commitment to ongoing technical collaboration, including renewed intergovernmental working groups to advance concrete, coordinated solutions.

Participants affirmed that renewal of the Canada–Métis Nation Housing and Homelessness Sub‑Accord is a pressing Métis Nation priority. Long‑term, predictable, distinctions‑based funding remains essential, including flexible program design, pre‑development support for smaller Métis governments, and investments that meet the realities of northern and rural communities. Participants emphasized that housing investments must be made along the entire housing continuum to meet the needs of Métis families, including maintaining and preserving existing housing stock to ensure long‑term affordability.

Strengthening partnerships with federal, provincial, and territorial governments, expanding capacity supports, and deepening evidence‑based technical collaboration with Canada will be critical to advancing effective, Métis‑led housing solutions.

The Métis National Council’s role in the Forum was limited to convening and providing logistical and administrative support. All policy discussions and outcomes were led by participating Métis governments and organizations.

The success of the inaugural Métis Policy Forum reaffirmed a shared commitment to continued collaboration where priorities align, grounded in respect for the autonomy and governance processes of each Métis government. The Métis National Council looks forward to supporting future Métis Policy Forums that foster collaboration and advance the priorities identified by participating governments for the benefit of Métis communities and citizens.

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Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.