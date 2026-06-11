Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Erasca, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Erasca (ERAS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Erasca common stock during the period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca common stock during the period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 10, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) ERAS-0015’s preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (2) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.





On April 28, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received a letter from Revolution Medicines alleging that Erasca’s ERAS-0015—a Phase 1 oral pan-RAS molecular glue inhibitor designed to target cancers—infringes a Revolution patent and is associated with alleged trade secret misappropriation. Following this disclosure, Erasca’s share price declined by $9.25 per share, or approximately 48%, falling from $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026 to close at $9.90 per share on April 28, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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