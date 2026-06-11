Hometown Hero to Showcase Award-Winning Cannabis Beverages at Hemp Beverage Expo 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced it will exhibit its portfolio of hemp-derived beverages at the Hemp Beverage Expo, taking place June 17–18, 2026, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

Visitors to Booth 710 will have the opportunity to explore Hometown Hero's growing lineup of hemp-derived drink offerings, including its THC Sparkling Lemonades and easy-to-mix drink enhancers. The company will showcase both its 5 mg and 25 mg THC Sparkling Lemonades, with samples of the 5 mg beverages available to attendees.

Available in a variety of fruit flavors and formulated to deliver a consistent, approachable experience, Hometown Hero's THC beverages reflect the company's commitment to innovation, quality and responsible enjoyment within the rapidly expanding hemp beverage category. Each beverage is enhanced with a shot of B12 and contains fewer than 100 calories per serving, offering consumers a convenient, flavorful option designed to meet evolving preferences in the cannabis beverage market.

"We're excited to connect with retailers, distributors and industry partners at the Hemp Beverage Expo and showcase the products that continue to resonate with consumers," said Lukas Gilkey, co-founder and CEO of Hometown Hero. "As the hemp beverage category evolves, we're focused on creating products that deliver exceptional experiences while helping shape the future of this industry."

In addition to its beverage lineup, Hometown Hero will highlight the internationally recognized packaging behind its THC Sparkling Lemonades. Earlier this year, the company received "Best in Class" in the Own Brand, Beverage category at the 2026 PAC Global Awards, joining globally recognized brands celebrated for excellence in packaging design. The honor recognized Hometown Hero's ability to combine bold visual storytelling with clear consumer communication in a highly competitive field.

Produced by Jage Media, the Hemp Beverage Expo brings together beverage manufacturers, retailers, distributors, investors and industry leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations and opportunities shaping the hemp beverage marketplace.

More information on Hometown Hero’s THC drinks can be found by visiting https://hometownhero.com/c/thc-drinks/.

About Hometown Hero

Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans, including offering year-round discounts to active and retired military personnel. The company is also a founding member of the Texas Hemp Business Council . For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5980