Solis Capital Announces Carbon Stream Financing Vehicle Focused On High-Integrity Carbon Credits In Central Asia

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Capital today announced the formation of a dedicated carbon stream financing vehicle focused on high-integrity voluntary carbon market projects, with an initial geographic emphasis on Central Asia.

Solis Capital is designed to provide upfront and milestone-based financing to carbon project sponsors in exchange for contracted future delivery of verified carbon credits or a share of future carbon credit sale proceeds. This structure helps project developers fund early project costs, including feasibility work, landholder coordination, baseline studies, MRV design, validation, verification, registry costs, and long-term monitoring.

The vehicle will prioritize projects capable of producing credible voluntary carbon credits supported by strong additionality, conservative baselines, leakage controls, permanence protections, transparent benefit-sharing, and third-party validation and verification. Target project categories include afforestation, reforestation, improved agricultural land management, soil organic carbon, methane avoidance, ecosystem restoration, and other nature-based or land-use carbon programs.

Central Asia is a core focus due to its large land base, agricultural transition needs, restoration potential, and growing relevance within global climate finance. Solis Capital will assess opportunities across Kazakhstan and the wider region where sponsors can demonstrate clear land rights, local execution capacity, credible MRV pathways, and access to recognized carbon standards and registries.

“Carbon stream financing gives serious project sponsors a practical way to fund development costs before carbon credits are issued,” said Katy Goncharova, PR Contact for Solis Capital. “Our focus is on projects that can meet institutional buyer expectations around integrity, traceability, verification, and long-term credit quality.”

Solis Capital expects to work with project developers, land aggregators, technical consultants, MRV specialists, validation and verification bodies, and carbon credit buyers seeking exposure to high-integrity voluntary carbon market supply.

About Solis Capital

Solis Capital is a carbon stream financing vehicle focused on funding high-integrity voluntary carbon market projects. The vehicle supports carbon project developers through milestone-based capital structures linked to future verified carbon credit generation, carbon credit sales, or contracted offtake arrangements.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any security, investment product, carbon credit, or financial instrument. Carbon project finance involves development, regulatory, registry, verification, market pricing, delivery, and counterparty risks.