MOVA by B&B Italia Brings Panama City’s First Fully Branded B&B Italia Residences to Obarrio

PANAMA CITY, Panama, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA by B&B Italia , a new luxury residential development in Panama City’s Obarrio district, has launched as the city’s first fully branded residential project featuring interiors, furnishings, and finishes designed by the Italian furniture and design company B&B Italia.

The project reflects the growing presence of branded residences in international real estate markets, where globally recognized design and hospitality brands are increasingly being integrated into residential developments.

Founded in 1966, B&B Italia is known for its collaborations with leading designers and architects. At MOVA, the company’s design approach is incorporated throughout the residences, including custom cabinetry, furniture selections, premium finishes, Miele appliances, and smart-home technology.

Located in Obarrio, one of Panama City’s established financial and commercial districts, the development places residents near corporate offices, retail destinations, restaurants, and cultural venues. The location also provides convenient access to the Cinta Costera waterfront and other key areas of the city.

The development includes more than 40 resident amenities designed to support wellness, recreation, and remote work. Planned features include a rooftop pool and jacuzzi, fitness and yoga studios, wellness facilities, coworking spaces, social lounges, a cinema room, art and podcast studios, and entertainment areas integrated within a mixed-use environment.

Panama continues to attract international buyers due to its strategic location, U.S. dollar-based economy, investor residency programs, and role as a regional business and logistics hub. Industry observers have noted increasing interest in branded residences as buyers seek properties that combine design consistency, services, and long-term value.

“Branded residences have become an important segment of the global luxury property market,” said Reginald Bouzy, Founder and CEO of Le Comble and The Bouzy Group. “MOVA by B&B Italia brings internationally recognized design to Panama City at a time when the market continues to attract attention from both lifestyle buyers and investors.”

Residences are currently available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts ranging from approximately 67 to 200 square meters.

For more information, visit www.lecomble.com or email hello@lecomble.com.

About Le Comble

Le Comble is a global platform specializing in branded residences and luxury real estate opportunities. The company works with developers, hospitality brands, and private clients to provide access to residential and mixed-use projects across Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and other international markets.