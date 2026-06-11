Hoppn Shop by Color Search Technology is Available to Shopify Merchants

Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoppn, a visual search technology company, announced the global availability of its Infinite Color Search app for Shopify merchants. The app brings Shop by Color search technology to ecommerce stores, helping merchants add a marketable, color-driven product discovery experience to their online storefronts.

Infinite Color Search overlay searching Vibrant Dark Salmon

Infinite Color Search is designed to help shoppers move beyond traditional text-based color filters and keyword search by allowing them to discover products through color. Using an interactive color wheel, shoppers can select any specific color or combination of colors and instantly find the closest matching products. The experience is highly visual, eye-catching when shared on social media, and gives brands a more memorable way to attract organically sourced visitors. Instead of pouring money into advertising a website that looks like everyone else’s, brands can give shoppers a reason to visit, explore, and engage with a discovery experience that feels new.

For Shopify merchants, the Infinite Color Search app is a no-code solution. The app installs in minutes, and it fully automates the color tagging process, allowing large catalog brands to go live within hours. The experience works out of the box and has flexible design customizations that match a store's theme and branding.

The app supports merchandising, search, product discovery, and visual navigation use cases across categories where color plays an important role in purchase decisions, including apparel, accessories, home decor, art, furniture, photography, prints, beauty, and lifestyle products.

As ecommerce catalogs continue to grow, merchants are looking for new ways to help shoppers find relevant products faster. Brands are losing sales when shoppers have to dig through pages to find the right color. Using Hoppn’s color wheel, shoppers can instantly find the exact color they’re looking for, increasing sales for brands.

Traditional ecommerce search often depends on color names, tags, or broad color filter categories such as blue, green, red, yellow, black, or white. But shoppers frequently look for colors that sit between those categories, and the same shade may be described as turquoise, teal, aqua, seafoam, mint, or another term depending on the shopper, brand, or product data. Because language is inconsistent around color, text-based search can struggle to return the most visually relevant products.

Hoppn’s Infinite Color Search helps solve this by storing and using visual product color data rather than color names. The app’s patented technology can rank results from closest to least close for a given color search, giving Shopify merchants a more precise Shop by Color experience for visual product discovery and merchandising.

“Color is one of the most natural ways people discover and choose products, but most ecommerce search experiences still treat it like a basic text filter,” said Bridger Hart, Co-founder and CEO of Hoppn. “Infinite Color Search was built to help Shopify merchants turn color into a more useful discovery and merchandising layer across their store.”

The global availability of Infinite Color Search gives Shopify merchants access to a visual search app that can be added to their storefronts to support color-based browsing and product discovery. Positioned as a marketing tool, Infinite Color Search gives Shopify stores an innovative way to make their website stand apart from the crowd. The interactive color wheel is highly visual and easy to share across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more, helping brands drive organic traffic back to their website without spending thousands on high-burn digital ad channels. Because the technology is new, visual, and instantly engaging, it attracts shoppers, sparks conversation, and gives them a reason to visit the brand’s website.

Key use cases for Infinite Color Search include:

Shop by Color product discovery for Shopify storefronts

Color search for apparel, home, art, lifestyle, and design-led catalogs

Ecommerce merchandising tools for color-driven collections

Product search experiences that go beyond text-based filters

Organic traffic tools that help brands make their website more engaging and shareable

Interactive storefront features that can support social sharing across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other discovery channels

Visual shopping experiences that help brands stand out without relying only on paid ads

Product discovery tools that turn a brand’s existing catalog into a more marketable website experience

Hoppn developed Infinite Color Search to address a common gap in ecommerce discovery: shoppers often know the color, mood, palette, or visual direction they want before they know the exact product name or keyword. By making color searchable, merchants can create a more intuitive path from inspiration to product discovery.

The company’s founding team includes Humberto Morales, who previously built and exited a company, along with two Forbes 30 Under 30 listers in the 2026 Retail & Ecommerce category, brothers Bridger Hart and Carson Hart. The team’s background spans ecommerce, visual technology, product design, and software development.

“Large-catalog Shopify stores are hard to navigate because of the limitations of screen size, especially on mobile where shoppers may only see around four products on screen at any given time,” said Bridger Hart, Co-founder and CEO of Hoppn. “To find the right product in the right color, shoppers are often forced to dig through page after page of results. Infinite Color Search helps surface hidden gems buried deep within a website and can show each shopper more relevant products based on the specific color they are looking for. It is a powerful leap forward in how people discover products online.”

Infinite Color Search is available globally for Shopify merchants.

About Hoppn

Hoppn is a visual search technology company building marketable discovery tools for ecommerce stores. Its Infinite Color Search app helps Shopify merchants add Shop by Color search, visual product discovery, and color-driven merchandising experiences to their online stores. Hoppn’s mission is to simplify discovery for shoppers and make visual search more accessible to ecommerce businesses.

hoppn.com

Media Contact

Bridger Hart

Co-founder and CEO, Hoppn

hello@hoppn.com

https://hoppn.com/

Searching different shades of Blue with Infinite Color Search showcasing a variety of Shopify storefronts

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=u6c8ka5z5Sw