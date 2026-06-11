Ninepoint Refiles Annual Management Reports of Fund Performance for Five HighShares ETFs

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) refiled the Annual Management Reports of Fund Performance for the period ended December 31, 2025 (the “MRFPs”) for the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (the “ETFs”) listed below on June 11, 2026. The refiling is to correct an inadvertent misstatement in the disclosure of the ETFs’ risk ratings as set out below. No other changes were made to the ETFs’ MRFPs.

ETF Correction to Risk Rating in MRFP Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF Corrected from “Medium” to “Medium to High” Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF Corrected from “Medium” to “Medium to High” Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF



Corrected from “Medium” to “Medium to High” Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF Corrected from “Medium” to “Medium to High” Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF Corrected from “Medium” to “Medium to High”



The corrections are a result of a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission. No changes were made to the ETFs’ prospectus or other disclosure documents. The corrected MRFPs are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and through Ninepoint’s website at www.ninepoint.com. Ninepoint will also send a copy of the corrected MRFPs to securityholders of the ETFs who had received copies of the original MRFPs.

About Ninepoint Partners LP



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

646-386-0091

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other expenses all may be associated with investments in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Exchange-traded mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.