Scott Alldridge Releases New Book Showing Why Most Cybersecurity Breaches Stem from Governance Failures Rather Than Technology Weaknesses

Eugene, Oregon, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity spending continues to rise worldwide, yet major data breaches remain a constant threat for organizations of all sizes. Two-time bestselling author and cybersecurity and AI governance expert Scott Alldridge is excited to share a timely message for business leaders: despite unprecedented investments in cybersecurity technologies, many of the most damaging breaches continue to occur because technology alone cannot solve the problem.





These insights form the foundation of Alldridge's newly released book, VisibleOps: The Anatomy of Cybersecurity Breaches: Revenue Assurance for Executives and Boards. Drawing on decades of cybersecurity leadership, operational research, and real-world case studies, the book explores why some of the world's most significant cyber incidents were ultimately enabled by failures in governance, accountability, and operational execution.



According to Scott Alldridge, most cybersecurity breaches are not caused by sophisticated technical failures. Instead, they stem from breakdowns in governance, accountability, verification processes, and operational discipline, areas that often receive far less attention than software, hardware, and security tools.



A 30-year cybersecurity veteran, Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), Harvard-certified technology and privacy professional, and Amazon bestselling author, Alldridge has spent decades helping organizations strengthen cybersecurity, operational resilience, and governance practices. As Founder, President & CEO of IP Services and Co-Founder & President of IT Process Institute (ITPI), he draws on extensive real-world experience and operational research to challenge the widespread assumption that stronger technology alone is the answer. Through detailed analysis and case studies, he argues that effective cybersecurity begins with leadership accountability, governance, and disciplined operational execution.



"The cybersecurity industry has conditioned executives to believe security can be delegated entirely to the IT department," said Alldridge. "That mindset is exactly why breaches continue to happen. Cybersecurity is fundamentally a people, process, and technology challenge, yet most organizations only focus on governing the technology layer."

The latest addition to the internationally recognized VisibleOps® Series builds upon decades of operational research and real-world cybersecurity experience. The series has sold and distributed more than 350,000 copies worldwide and has become a trusted resource for executives, technology leaders, and organizations seeking stronger governance and business resilience.



Drawing from original research conducted through the IT Process Institute (ITPI), Alldridge highlights a finding that has remained consistent throughout his career: 60 to 80 percent of IT failures correlate to unauthorized or untested changes. He believes the same principle applies to cybersecurity incidents.

This principle serves as a central theme throughout the book, which analyzes several high-profile cybersecurity incidents to uncover the operational and governance failures that allowed them to occur. Rather than focusing solely on technical vulnerabilities, Alldridge examines the decisions, processes, and oversight gaps that often precede a breach.



Examining the Real Causes Behind Major Cybersecurity Breaches



In VisibleOps: The Anatomy of Cybersecurity Breaches, Alldridge examines some of the most significant cyber incidents in modern history, including MGM Resorts, Colonial Pipeline, Equifax, Target, SolarWinds, and Maersk. Rather than focusing on technical details, the book explores the leadership decisions and governance gaps that created the conditions for these breaches to occur.

One of the most notable examples discussed is the MGM Resorts cyberattack, which reportedly originated from a social engineering phone call and a breakdown in identity verification procedures. The incident ultimately resulted in approximately $110 million in direct operational losses.

"The technology wasn't the failure. The process failed," said Alldridge. "That's why cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue. It's a board issue, a business issue, and ultimately a revenue protection issue."

This philosophy has become a central theme of Alldridge's work. Rather than viewing cybersecurity as a cost center, he encourages organizations to see it as a core business function that safeguards revenue, business continuity, reputation, and long-term enterprise value.

The new book follows the success of Alldridge's previous Amazon bestselling titles, VisibleOps Cybersecurity and VisibleOps AI Governance, which together provide executives with practical frameworks for navigating cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, compliance, operational resilience, and enterprise risk management.

A Practical Guide for Executives, Boards, and Business Leaders







The book is designed specifically for CEOs, board members, business owners, government contractors, compliance professionals, cybersecurity leaders, and technology decision-makers seeking practical guidance rather than theoretical concepts.

Rather than focusing solely on how attacks happen, VisibleOps: The Anatomy of Cybersecurity Breaches demonstrates how many incidents might have been avoided through stronger governance, clearer accountability, disciplined operational practices, and continuous verification.

"The organizations that succeed in the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most technology," Alldridge said. "They will be the organizations that build the strongest cultures of operational excellence, disciplined leadership, and governance."

Alldridge also expressed gratitude to the thousands of readers, clients, researchers, colleagues, and industry leaders who have supported the VisibleOps journey over the years, helping transform its methodology into a globally recognized approach to cybersecurity and operational maturity.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and technology advances at an unprecedented pace, Alldridge believes the fundamentals remain unchanged.

"Technology will continue to change," he said. "But disciplined leadership, sound governance, operational excellence, and accountability remain timeless."

"The goal of this book is simple," Alldridge added. "If leaders can learn from the cybersecurity failures of others, they can avoid becoming the next headline."

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations can no longer afford to view cybersecurity as solely an IT responsibility. Leaders who understand how governance, accountability, and operational discipline influence cybersecurity outcomes will be better positioned to protect revenue, maintain business continuity, and strengthen stakeholder confidence.

Readers interested in building a more resilient organization, strengthening cybersecurity governance, and avoiding the costly mistakes that have impacted some of the world's most recognizable companies can learn more and order their copy on Amazon.



About Scott Alldridge

Scott Alldridge is a 30-year cybersecurity veteran, Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), Harvard-certified technology and privacy professional, Amazon bestselling author, and CEO of IP Services. He is also the co-founder of the IT Process Institute (ITPI) and a recognized authority on cybersecurity governance, operational resilience, compliance, risk management, and digital transformation.

As the creator of the internationally recognized VisibleOps® methodology and author of the bestselling VisibleOps® series, Alldridge has helped organizations around the world strengthen cybersecurity maturity, improve operational excellence, and align people, processes, and technology to achieve better business outcomes. His work has influenced executives, boards, government agencies, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and Fortune 1000 companies seeking practical approaches to risk reduction and business resilience.

For more information about Scott Alldridge, the VisibleOps® series, and his work in cybersecurity and governance, visit: https://scottalldridge.com/

Media Contact

Name: Scott Alldridge

Title: Founder, President & CEO of IP Services

Email: scott.alldridge@ipservices.com

Website: https://scottalldridge.com/