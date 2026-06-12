Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCID: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated April 29, 2026 were elected as directors.

A total of 18,259,925 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.22% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Marcel de Groot Approved 13,973,219 For

2,310,944 Withheld 85.81%

14.19% Olivier P. Garret Approved 13,963,945 For

2,320,218 Withheld 85.75%

14.25% Marin Katusa Approved 14,023,663 For

2,260,500 Withheld 86.12%

13.88% Alice Schroeder Approved 13,963,978 For

2,320,185 Withheld 85.75%

14.25% Sam Wong Approved 13,971,491 For

2,312,672 Withheld 85.80%

14.20%



For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated June 11, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming’s focus is to maximize value for its shareholders by optimizing both its portfolio of carbon credit projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity and its cash resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

Neither Cboe Canada Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the Listing Manual of Cboe Canada Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.