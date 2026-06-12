GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Wins 11 of 13 Stages at 2026 Taklimakan Rally

URUMQI, China and XINJIANG, China, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the 2026 Taklimakan Rally ended on June 1, GWM had done more than just finish the 2026 Taklimakan Rally. It swept every T2 production title: T2.E New-Energy Manufacturers’ Cup, T2.1 Fuel Manufacturers’ Cup, and T2.3 Club Production Cup.





Across 13 special stages, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T took 11 stage wins; GWM club entries took 11. Zero mechanical retirements across the entire factory lineup. GWM delivered a dominant performance across all three categories



Over 17 days, competitors covered 7,500 total kilometers, including 3,400 kilometers of special stages — the longest special-stage distance in the event’s history.

SS3 stretched 468 kilometers, making it the longest single stage in six years. SS5 and SS6, known as the “Devil Double,” have historically seen completion rates fall below 20 percent. SS8, through the Keriya River corridor, demanded precise navigation, where a single wrong turn could cost teams hours. SS9 featured a 353-kilometer crossing of the N39 desert, with soft sand and hidden drop-offs creating constant risks for drivers and vehicles.

While many competitors failed to finish or crossed the line with significant damage, GWM’s lineup delivered consistent performance throughout the rally, turning extreme conditions into a demonstration of strength and reliability.

GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T race cars were modified strictly to FIA international standards, with the original production chassis and body structure left completely untouched, no internal engine components altered, and all core production hardware retained throughout. That is what "production-based" means here: the race car and the showroom car share the same engineering backbone.

Across 13 stages and three categories, GWM completed the 2026 Taklimakan Rally with zero mechanical retirements. It happens because every cooling circuit, every torque vectoring command, every suspension joint is designed for the same extreme durability.

This year GWM brought co-creation partners K-MAN and Dongli into a shared garage: shared parts, shared technicians, shared strategy. The result was not just wins — it was a lower barrier for the entire Chinese off-road industry to step up. When suppliers race alongside the manufacturer, everyone learns faster. Lessons from the desert are already feeding back into production development.

World-class drivers including Nicolas Cavigliasso and Pau Navarro raced alongside Chinese champions, trading lines, data, and pit lane experience. That kind of exchange raises the level of every driver and team on the grid.

At the finish line, GWM Vice President Liu Yanzhao draped traditional Atlas silk sashes over returning drivers — a gesture honoring not just the champions, but every mechanic, navigator, and support crew who made the run possible.

From the Taklimakan to global stages. From race cars to showrooms. From champions to the next generation of off‑road enthusiasts. GWM’s clean sweep is not a finish line. It is a starting point. And the message is clear: what survives the desert earns the right to lead the road ahead.

Contact: globalmarketing@gwm.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5585adf6-45b0-458b-906d-74344b03106d