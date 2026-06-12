Children’s Education Trust of Canada Registered Education Savings Plans announces portfolio adviser change

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Education Funds Inc., distributor of the Children’s Education Trust of Canada Registered Education Savings Plans consisting of the Group Option Plan, the Achievers Plan and the Self-Initiated Option Plan (collectively the “Scholarship Plans”) is pleased to announce that effective June 30, 2026, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. / PH&N Institutional (“PH&N”) will become one of the portfolio advisers responsible for managing a portion of the assets of the Scholarship Plans.

As of June 30, 2026, PH&N will replace Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera”) in managing the Canadian equity portfolio of the Scholarship Plans. Fiera will remain as a portfolio adviser and continue to manage the fixed income portfolio of the Scholarship Plans.

There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the Scholarship Plans as a result of the portfolio adviser change.

About Children’s Education Funds Inc.

Children’s Education Funds Inc. (CEFI) has been helping families save for Registered Education Savings Plans since 1991. CEFI promises to assist parents in fulfilling their savings goals to nurture the dreams for their child’s education tailored to their individual needs by trained and licensed Dealing Representatives.

About RBC Global Asset Management Inc. / PH&N Institutional

As the Canadian institutional business within RBC Global Asset Management (“RBC GAM”), PH&N leverages the full operational capabilities and scope of RBC GAM, a global asset manager with an excess of CAD $785 billion in assets under management and 17 investment teams located around the world, as of March 31, 2026. Offering a comprehensive range of investment solutions to institutional clients, the firm’s services and infrastructure have evolved beyond investment strategy manufacturing to include strategic investment policy advisory, dynamic and tactical risk management, and governance services.

Media Contact:

Children’s Education Funds Inc.

3221 North Service Road

Burlington, ON L7N 3G2

Canada



1 (800) 246-1203



www.cefi.ca