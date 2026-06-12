Veteran Capital Corp. Terminates Letter of Intent for Qualifying Transaction with Powerhive

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Capital Corp. ("Veteran") (TSXV: VCC.P), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that it has terminated its letter of intent with Powerhive, Inc. ("Powerhive") for its proposed Qualifying Transaction as a result of Powerhive’s failure to complete its required financing and/or enter into a binding definitive agreement within the timeframes set out in the letter of intent, despite repeated extensions.

Additional Information

Veteran has applied for Exchange approval to lift the halt on our shares. Once approved, the TSX Venture Exchange will issue a bulletin setting forth the timing of the resumption of trading.

Veteran intends to continue its search for a qualified transaction with an alternative party.

For further information, please contact:

Veteran Capital Corp.

1500, 850-2nd Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0R8

Tyler Rice, CEO

+1 (403) 978-3602

Email: tyler@ricellp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to resumption of trading and finding a qualifying transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and competitive, uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.