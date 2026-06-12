Join the Fun to Win a $2,000 Vehicle Purchase Voucher and Amazon Gift Cards | KAIYI Auto Invites You to Celebrate the World’s Biggest Football Summer

YIBIN, China, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every four years, the world comes together for one unforgettable sporting event.

This summer, the largest global football tournament in history will take place across three North American countries, and fans around the world can now start enjoying this global celebration. KAIYI Auto will join users worldwide in stepping up for passion.

Sharing the Same Passion, KAIYI Is Ready to Go

KAIYI has always believed : Keep Young, Keep Fun. Being young is not about age. Football has a unique power to make everyone feel young, energized, and connected, and that same spirit is what KAIYI Auto has always sought to share with its users. KAIYI Auto has prepared a series of online and offline activities to accompany users from the opening match to the final.

Prediction Challenges: Back Your Favorite Team

Throughout the tournament, KAIYI Auto will launch prediction challenges at key stages, including the opening match, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Follow KAIYI Auto's official social media accounts and comment with your predicted winning team to participate. The top-ranked participants can win $100 or $50 Amazon Gift Cards.

UGC Challenge: Win Up to $2,000

KAIYI Auto is also launching a global creative content campaign. Capture photos or short videos of yourself, your family, or friends with a KAIYI vehicle, a dealership display, or your football viewing experience. Post publicly, include the official campaign hashtags, and tag KAIYI Auto's official account to enter. The campaign runs from June 11 to July 19 across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. On each platform, the participant with the highest total engagement wins a Prize: a $2,000 Vehicle Purchase Voucher.

Bringing the Passion from the Screen into Real Life

The excitement extends beyond the screen. KAIYI Auto dealerships around the world will host football-themed events throughout the tournament,. For details, refer to announcements from your local dealership. We invite you to visit your nearest KAIYI dealership and enjoy the football atmosphere created for fans this summer.

The celebration is about to begin, and the passion is shared worldwide. From prediction challenges and UGC rewards to online conversations and in-person gatherings, KAIYI Auto will stand alongside every user to ignite the most exciting moments of the summer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef7f1fa-9a2d-447d-b934-537fc2a76261