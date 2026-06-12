EAACI Calls for a "Vision Zero" Future Free from Allergy and Asthma Burden

ZURICH, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As allergic diseases continue to affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide and place growing pressure on healthcare systems, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is calling for a new ambition in global health: Vision Zero, a future free from allergy and asthma burden.

This vision will serve as the central theme of the EAACI Annual Congress 2026, taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 12 to 15 June 2026, where thousands of clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals will gather to discuss the latest scientific advances and the future of allergy and asthma care.

Rather than accepting allergic and respiratory diseases as an inevitable and increasing public health challenge, EAACI believes that scientific innovation, prevention strategies and coordinated policy action can significantly reduce their impact on individuals, families and societies.

"Vision Zero reflects our determination to move beyond disease management and towards disease prevention and burden reduction," said María Torres, President of EAACI. "The scientific progress we are witnessing today gives us reason to be ambitious. Through collaboration across research, clinical practice and public health, we can work towards a future where allergy and asthma no longer limit the lives of millions."

The Congress will showcase emerging research and clinical developments across immunotherapy, environmental and genetic factors, digital health technologies, precision medicine and preventive approaches. Discussions will also address health equity and the need to ensure that advances in allergy and asthma care are accessible to patients worldwide.

Allergic diseases are among the most common chronic conditions globally, with prevalence continuing to rise in many regions. The burden extends beyond healthcare, affecting education, productivity, quality of life and mental wellbeing. Against this backdrop, EAACI's Vision Zero initiative seeks to encourage long term thinking about what is possible when scientific discovery is matched by effective implementation and policy support.

"The concept of Vision Zero challenges us to think differently," said André Moreira, EAACI Vice President of Congresses. "It encourages the allergy community to focus not only on treating disease but also on preventing it, reducing its impact and creating healthier environments for future generations."

Held at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Istanbul will provide a fitting setting for international collaboration and knowledge exchange. The Congress is expected to bring together experts from across the world to accelerate progress towards a future where allergy and asthma burden is substantially reduced.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organisation dedicated to excellence in allergy and immunology. EAACI works to improve the health of people affected by allergic diseases through research, education, advocacy and the promotion of high-quality patient care.

Media contact: communications@eaaci.org