JETOUR T2 Surpasses 500,000 Global Sales in 33 Months, Leading the Global Boxy SUV Segment

WUHU, China, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of May 2026, the cumulative sales of the JETOUR T-Series have sold 700,000 units. The JETOUR T2 has surpassed 500,000 units in global cumulative sales within 33 months since its launch, making it the world’s fastest boxy SUV to hit the half-million units milestone. As one of the flagship models in JETOUR’s boxy SUV portfolio, the T2 has gained steady traction across global markets and repeatedly set new growth benchmarks in the segment by seamlessly blending urban usability with off-road performance.





The key to the T2’s sustained popularity lies in its precise positioning in the light off-road segment and its competitive product strengths. On the exterior, its iconic rugged boxy design resonates with the new generation of consumers seeking personalized expression and experience-driven lifestyles. In terms of performance, the gasoline version is equipped with a 2.0T+8AT powertrain, paired with XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system and exclusive "7+X" one-touch off-road mode, making off-roading far more accessible. With the T2 PHEV hybrid version gradually launching across more markets, JETOUR has established a complete product matrix of gasoline and hybrid models, tailored to different energy consumption and road conditions by country, covering all-scenario travel demands of global diversified customers.

The vehicle delivers a comprehensive product experience in intelligence, safety, and comfort: all models come standard with a high-definition smart central control screen, a 64-inch panoramic sunroof, 360-degree panoramic camera, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)，six airbags, and other essential features. Coupled with library-level NVH noise reduction tuning and a luxurious comfortable cabin, the vehicle perfectly caters to diverse daily driving demands.

Furthermore, the T2 is engineered in compliance with five-region global automotive standards and has passed rigorous durability tests under extreme climatic conditions, ranging from the sweltering heat of the Middle East to the frigid cold of North Asia. Adhering to international manufacturing specifications, the vehicle boasts rigorous quality standards that enable it to adapt to complex and diverse road conditions across the globe.





Backed by robust product performance, the JETOUR T2 claimed top boxy-segment sales in 9 markets such as the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt. Beyond its impressive global sales, JETOUR T2 has won multiple prestigious international awards, including Car of the Year 2024 in Angola, the Recomendados Autocosmos Award in Chile, and most recently, both the 2026 Car of the Year title and Mild Adventure Category Championship in South Africa.

JETOUR, the only automotive brand to surpass over 2.2 million cumulative sales within seven years of founding, has once again demonstrated its signature "JETOUR Speed" through the standout sales results of the T2. Looking forward, JETOUR will continue to refine its global product lineup. Powered by continuous technological innovation and tailored localized strategies, the brand will bring more efficient, market-adapted mobility solutions to users worldwide.

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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