Heilind Asia Pacific Highlights Automotive Manufacturing and Supply Chain Solutions in Bangkok with TE Connectivity, Molex and Heyco

BANGKOK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Asia Pacific will participate in Automotive Manufacturing 2026, one of Thailand’s leading exhibitions for automotive production technologies, taking place from June 17–20, 2026 at BITEC, Bangkok.





Visitors can find Heilind at Booth 1A15, Hall 101, where the company will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of interconnect, fastening, electromechanical and cable management solutions designed to support the evolving needs of automotive manufacturing, industrial automation and smart production systems.

As the automotive industry continues to advance toward electrification, automation and increased connectivity, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on reliable components and resilient supply chains to enable next-generation production. At the exhibition, Heilind will demonstrate how its product portfolio and technical expertise help customers address these evolving requirements.

Heilind will be joined by leading supplier partners TE Connectivity, Molex, and Heyco, providing visitors with the opportunity to explore innovative technologies from globally recognized manufacturers and discuss application requirements directly with product specialists.

Highlights at the Heilind booth include:

Connector solution displays

Hardware and fastener product showcases

Technical consultation and project discussions

On-site lucky draw activities for visitors

Automotive Manufacturing 2026 provides an important platform for industry professionals to discover new technologies, exchange ideas and explore solutions that enhance manufacturing efficiency and product reliability.

Meet Heilind at：

Automotive Manufacturing 2026

June 17–20, 2026

BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

Booth 1A15 | Hall 101

Heilind Asia Pacific invites engineers, manufacturers, sourcing professionals and industry partners to visit the booth, explore new technologies, and discover how Heilind’s solutions, technical expertise, and supply chain support can help bring ideas to life in modern manufacturing.

About Heilind Electronics

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com/www.heilindasia.com) is one of the world's leading authorized distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation and sensor, hardware & fastener products. Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

About Heilind Asia Pacific

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com), a subsidiary of Heilind Electronics, commenced operations in Dec 2012. Besides being headquartered in Hong Kong, where it also has distribution centers and value-added centers, Heilind Asia now has 24 locations & 5 warehouses throughout Asia. Our industry leading service offering to customers in the Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of "Distribution As It Should Be".

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Luo - Marcom and PR Manager, APAC Heilind Electronics

sarah.luo@heilindasia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b486df4d-de1e-4ddf-829f-2a388b053fde