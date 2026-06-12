Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallink Grupp

The General Meeting of Shareholders held on 19 May 2026 decided to pay the shareholders dividends of EUR 0.06 per share. The dividends will be paid to shareholders by transfer to their bank accounts in two instalments of EUR 0.03 per share each, on 1 July 2026 and 24 November 2026.

The list of AS Tallink Grupp’s shareholders entitled to the dividend for the first instalment shall be fixed as at 18 June 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date).

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 17 June 2026. From this day onwards, the persons acquiring the shares (TAL1T, ISIN: EE3100004466) or Finnish Depository Receipts („FDR’s“; ISIN: FI4000349378) are not entitled to receive dividends.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170