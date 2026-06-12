New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026

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New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Fixed-rate non-callable bonds

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955485913HDKK1%01-01-2037RF
DK000955493313HEUR2%01-01-2032RF
DK000955507013HEUR1%01-01-2028IT
DK000955515313JDKK1%01-01-2037RF
DK000955523713HDKK1%01-04-2028IT
DK000955531013GDKK1%01-04-2032RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Floating rate bonds

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955558332HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955566632HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-07-2030RF
DK000955574032HDKKCibor3 – 0.01%01-10-2028RF
DK000955582332HDKKCita6 + 0.50%01-01-2030RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

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