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New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Fixed-rate non-callable bonds

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009554859 13H DKK 1% 01-01-2037 RF DK0009554933 13H EUR 2% 01-01-2032 RF DK0009555070 13H EUR 1% 01-01-2028 IT DK0009555153 13J DKK 1% 01-01-2037 RF DK0009555237 13H DKK 1% 01-04-2028 IT DK0009555310 13G DKK 1% 01-04-2032 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Floating rate bonds

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009555583 32H SEK Stibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2029 RF DK0009555666 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2030 RF DK0009555740 32H DKK Cibor3 – 0.01% 01-10-2028 RF DK0009555823 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.50% 01-01-2030 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

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