To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J and 32H are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2026 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Fixed-rate non-callable bonds
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Coupon
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|DK0009554859
|13H
|DKK
|1%
|01-01-2037
|RF
|DK0009554933
|13H
|EUR
|2%
|01-01-2032
|RF
|DK0009555070
|13H
|EUR
|1%
|01-01-2028
|IT
|DK0009555153
|13J
|DKK
|1%
|01-01-2037
|RF
|DK0009555237
|13H
|DKK
|1%
|01-04-2028
|IT
|DK0009555310
|13G
|DKK
|1%
|01-04-2032
|RF
* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).
Floating rate bonds
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Bond type
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|DK0009555583
|32H
|SEK
|Stibor3 + interest rate spread
|01-10-2029
|RF
|DK0009555666
|32H
|DKK
|Cita6 + interest rate spread
|01-07-2030
|RF
|DK0009555740
|32H
|DKK
|Cibor3 – 0.01%
|01-10-2028
|RF
|DK0009555823
|32H
|DKK
|Cita6 + 0.50%
|01-01-2030
|RF
* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment