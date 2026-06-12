CBAK Energy Showcases Cylindrical Battery Solutions for Europe’s Expanding Energy Storage Market at The Battery Show Europe 2026

STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, successfully concluded its participation at The Battery Show Europe 2026, held June 9–11 at Messe Stuttgart. At Hall 4, Booth E40, the Company showcased its cylindrical cell portfolio for portable and residential energy storage and high-power applications, including the 26650 FS4 and 26700 FB2 multi-tab cells, the full-tab 40135 and 32140 series LFP cells, sodium-ion solutions, and 26-series cells for tailored applications.





The CBAK Energy team celebrates a successful conclusion at The Battery Show Europe 2026.

Customer discussions at the exhibition underscored that Europe’s portable and residential energy storage markets are increasingly looking beyond capacity alone. As residential installations expand and portable power products require greater safety, longer service life, faster charging, and reliable outdoor performance, customers are placing greater emphasis on certified, durable, and efficient battery technologies. For European users, battery value is increasingly defined by three factors: safety and compliance readiness, long-term cycle-life performance, and consistent power across diverse operating conditions.

Addressing Safety Requirements and Compliance Readiness

In Europe’s residential and portable energy storage markets, safety is a critical factor for adoption. Battery systems are frequently deployed in homes, commercial facilities, and outdoor environments, where system integrators and end users require technologies that help mitigate safety risks while supporting strict certification and regulatory requirements. CBAK Energy’s 26650 FS4 has obtained UL 1642, IEC 62133, and BIS certifications, while the 26700 FB2 has completed fire testing under UL 9540A, helping customers reduce compliance uncertainty, streamline product qualification, and build confidence among installers and end users. For customers, this means a smoother path from battery selection to product validation, with fewer certification concerns during market entry. Meanwhile, the 40135 incorporates VENT and CID safety mechanisms, which are designed to provide pressure relief and current interruption under abnormal conditions, enhancing protection for high-power residential, commercial, and outdoor storage applications.



Supporting Long Service Life and Reducing Lifecycle Cost

Energy storage systems are long-term assets, and European residential and portable storage users prioritize batteries that can deliver reliable performance over many years while reducing replacement and maintenance needs. The 40135 cell combines 159 Wh/kg energy density with more than 4,000 cycles to 80% SOH under 0.5C charge/discharge conditions, according to Company testing. This enables storage systems with higher usable energy and extended lifecycle value. Its wide-temperature capability, including discharge performance at -30°C with more than 40% available capacity under specified test conditions, helps maintain dependable performance across seasonal and demanding European operating environments. Together, these features can help customers reduce premature capacity loss, lower replacement frequency, and improve the long-term economics of residential, commercial, and portable energy storage applications.





Product demonstration of CBAK Energy’s cylindrical cells at the booth.

Enhancing Power Flexibility and Performance Across Operating Conditions

As portable and residential energy storage applications expand, customers require cells that combine flexible pack design, stable high-load output, and reliable performance across varied environments. The 26650 FS4 small cylindrical cell’s compact design allows highly flexible pack configurations, enabling adaptation to space-constrained or customized products without costly redesigns. For higher-power storage systems, the 40135 cell uses a full-tab structure to substantially reduce internal resistance compared with traditional 26-series cylindrical cells, improving charge/discharge efficiency and limiting heat generation during high-current operation. With 2C fast-charging capability, an approximately 30-minute fast charging under specified conditions, temperature rise below 20°C under Company testing, and low-temperature discharge capability at -30°C with more than 40% available capacity, the 40135 supports faster system response, improved thermal control, and dependable performance in cold or high-demand environments. These advantages help customers build storage systems that recharge faster, operate more safely under high-current conditions, and deliver more reliable power when needed.

Preparing for Emerging AI Data Center Power Supply Requirements

CBAK Energy also introduced its upcoming second-generation 26650 HP/PFS2 product for AI data center (“AIDC”) power supply scenarios. As AI infrastructure drives higher requirements for stable, high-density, and fast-response power systems, data center operators increasingly need battery technologies that can support backup power, reduce downtime risk, and improve power reliability for critical digital infrastructure. The newest 26650 HP/PFS2 reflects CBAK Energy’s continued focus on high-power applications and is designed to help customers address the growing need for reliable, rapid-response power support in AI data center environments.

“The Battery Show Europe 2026 served as an important platform for us to engage with customers and partners across Europe’s energy storage value chain,” said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. “Capacity is now just the starting point. In the European market, true battery value is increasingly defined by high safety standards, compliance readiness, and sustained performance over long-term use. CBAK Energy’s commitment is to provide the critical cylindrical LFP battery technologies that help customers translate these market expectations into reliable, scalable, and commercially viable energy solutions.”

Following The Battery Show Europe 2026, CBAK Energy intends to continue advancing its cylindrical battery technologies across portable, residential, and emerging AI data center power applications. The Company is committed to providing safe, reliable, and scalable solutions that address evolving energy storage requirements and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s product performance, expected benefits of its battery solutions, new product development and commercialization, market opportunities, potential customer demand, business expansion, future collaborations, emerging applications, and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may differ as a result of various factors, including market adoption, customer demand, product performance in commercial use, certification and regulatory requirements, manufacturing and supply chain conditions, product development timelines, macroeconomic conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



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