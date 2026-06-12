MOVYO Health Launches First Los Angeles Community Event for Women’s Wellness





LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVYO Health officially launched its first Los Angeles community event this month, bringing together women for an in-person conversation centered on health, support, and shared experience.

Held in Los Angeles, the event marked the first public community gathering for MOVYO Health and introduced the brand’s approach to women’s care: one that begins with conversation, connection, and community, with more structured support available behind the scenes.

Designed as an intimate, community-led experience, the event brought together women across age groups for an afternoon of open discussion, small-group conversations, and shared perspectives on navigating health, midlife changes, and the often-overlooked gaps in women’s care.

Rather than positioning the event as a clinical seminar, MOVYO Health focused on creating a space where women could speak openly, ask questions, and hear from others navigating similar experiences.

The event featured panel discussions, candid conversations, and informal networking moments, allowing attendees to engage with the topic in a more personal and approachable setting.

“MOVYO Health was built around the idea that women need more than quick answers. They need context, support, and space to feel understood,” said Melinda Miller (Spokesperson of MOVYO Health). “This event was designed to create exactly that.”

The Los Angeles event also marked the first public introduction of the MOVYO Health community experience, which combines in-person gatherings with access to private, more personalized support for women looking to better understand changes in their health.

Throughout the event, attendees participated in guided discussions focused on the realities many women experience but often struggle to speak about openly, including changes in energy, confidence, routine, and overall well-being.

By leading with conversation rather than immediate solutions, MOVYO Health aims to create a more thoughtful and supportive entry point into women’s care.





The event reflects a broader shift in how women are approaching health support: looking not only for answers, but for spaces where they can better understand what they’re experiencing before deciding what comes next.

With its first Los Angeles event, MOVYO Health introduced a community-first model that blends connection, education, and access to care in a more modern and approachable format.

The launch also marks the beginning of future MOVYO Health community experiences, with additional gatherings, content, and digital support planned as the platform continues to expand.

Women interested in learning more can visit MOVYO Health , follow along on Instagram , or explore updates on TikTok .

MEDIA CONTACT

Merrilyn Brasher

MOVYO Health

community@movyo.health

https://movyo.health/

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