Underwater Robotics Market Size to Worth USD 19.45 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underwater Robotics Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Underwater Robotics Market was valued at USD 5.23 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.45 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.05% over 2026–2035.”

Rising AI Capabilities and Offshore Energy Expansion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The proliferation of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy infrastructure is generating a constant need for ROV and AUV inspection, maintenance and survey activities across the world. Advanced sensor technology, energy systems and AI are drastically increasing the operating breadth and economic viability of autonomous underwater vehicles. Market growth will continue through 2035, supported by a robust and diverse demand environment driven by government investment in ocean research infrastructure, increasing business interest in deep-sea mineral resource evaluation, and expanding defence interest in autonomous underwater systems.

Underwater Robotics Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 5.23 Billion

: 5.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 19.45 Billion

: 19.45 Billion CAGR : 14.05% during 2026–2035

: 14.05% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Oceaneering International, Inc

Saab AB

TechnipFMC plc

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Marine

Fugro N.V.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

ECA GROUP

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Hydroid, Inc. (Kongsberg)

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.

VideoRay LLC

Subsea 7 S.A.

DOF Subsea AS

International Submarine Engineering Limited

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

ATLAS MARIDAN Aps

Perry Slingsby Systems

Eddyfi Technologies

Underwater Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV))

• By Application (Defense & Security, Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, ROV Segment Dominated the Market; AUV Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) segment dominated with approximately 79% revenue share in 2025, as ROVs remain the mainstay of the subsea industry providing essential real-time visual inspection, manipulation, and intervention tools for offshore oil and gas, subsea cable maintenance, and marine construction projects. The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing Type segment at approximately 17.82% CAGR during 2026 to 2035, as AUVs become more favored in applications requiring long endurance and operational independence from surface support vessels for large-scale survey missions, environmental monitoring, scientific data collection, and military reconnaissance.

By Application, Commercial Exploration Segment Led the Market; Scientific Research Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Commercial Exploration segment held the largest market share of about 42% in 2025, attributed to continuous offshore oil and gas exploration activity, deep-sea mining feasibility studies, and renewable energy infrastructure development. The Scientific Research segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 owing to increased use of AUVs by scientific institutions to collect high-resolution data on ocean chemistry, temperature, biodiversity, and seafloor geology, supported by international cooperation in large-scale ocean science programs at a CAGR of 16.07%.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for a large share of the total market owing to competing commercial offshore energy activity in the Gulf of Mexico and large U.S. federal defence and oceanographic research investment. The area has a developed subsea services sector, an active technology development environment and existing local ROV operator networks that underpin deepwater production.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of nearly 17.03% between 2026-2035, driven by rapid expansion in offshore energy development, increased defence spending on subsea capabilities, and broadening scope of oceanographic research programmes. The key growth markets are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. China China is the most important growth driver in the regional market due to the aggressive ramp-up of deep-sea research capabilities, including state-funded development of advanced AUVs for ocean exploration and resource assessment.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Komatsu unveiled an autonomous underwater robot for construction tasks at CES 2025, designed to perform complex structural operations in deep underwater environments, reflecting the expanding application scope of underwater robotics beyond traditional oil and gas and defence markets.

Komatsu unveiled an autonomous underwater robot for construction tasks at CES 2025, designed to perform complex structural operations in deep underwater environments, reflecting the expanding application scope of underwater robotics beyond traditional oil and gas and defence markets. 2024: Beam introduced the first AI-powered autonomous underwater vehicle specifically designed for offshore wind farm inspection in September 2024, improving operational efficiency and significantly reducing inspection costs compared to conventional ROV-based methods.

Exclusive Sections of the Underwater Robotics Market Report (The USPs):

UNDERWATER ROBOTICS DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand utilization trends across ROV and AUV platforms along with improvements in mission endurance, navigation precision, and deep-water operational efficiency.

– helps you understand utilization trends across ROV and AUV platforms along with improvements in mission endurance, navigation precision, and deep-water operational efficiency. OFFSHORE ENERGY & RENEWABLE INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in ROV-based inspection, maintenance, and repair services for offshore oil, gas, and wind energy installations along with real-time subsea infrastructure management capabilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in ROV-based inspection, maintenance, and repair services for offshore oil, gas, and wind energy installations along with real-time subsea infrastructure management capabilities. DEFENSE & NAVAL AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS METRICS – helps you analyze demand across mine countermeasures, surveillance, and anti-submarine warfare applications along with autonomous mission complexity, fleet modernization, and undersea domain awareness integration.

– helps you analyze demand across mine countermeasures, surveillance, and anti-submarine warfare applications along with autonomous mission complexity, fleet modernization, and undersea domain awareness integration. AI & AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in AI-enabled adaptive navigation, real-time anomaly detection, multi-vehicle coordination, and long-duration autonomous mission performance improvements.

– helps you uncover advancements in AI-enabled adaptive navigation, real-time anomaly detection, multi-vehicle coordination, and long-duration autonomous mission performance improvements. SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH & OCEAN DATA COLLECTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in AUV-based oceanographic survey programs, marine conservation monitoring, seabed mapping, and international deep-sea research collaboration initiatives.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in AUV-based oceanographic survey programs, marine conservation monitoring, seabed mapping, and international deep-sea research collaboration initiatives. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & UNDERWATER ROBOTICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology innovation, fleet expansion, defense contract activity, offshore energy service portfolios, and autonomous system development globally.

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