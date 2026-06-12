Autolus Therapeutics Receives Prix Galien UK Award

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, today announced that the Galien Foundation has presented the Company with the 2026 Prix Galien UK Award for Best Biotechnology Product. Winners of the prestigious Prix Galien awards are selected by a UK Awards Committee, which comprises 12 experts in the field who are leaders in UK healthcare.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Prix Galien UK. Autolus was founded, in collaboration with University College London, to translate pioneering scientific research into new treatment options for patients in need. As a clinician, it is tremendously rewarding to see this vision become a reality. This award reflects the dedication of our teams, whose work is driven every day by a shared commitment to patients,” said Dr. Martin Pule, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Autolus, Clinical Senior Lecturer in the Department of Haematology at the UCL Cancer Institute, and Honorary Consultant in Haematology at University College London Hospital.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

Executive Director, Investor Relations & External Communications

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com