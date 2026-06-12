Shapermint Pairs DTC Reach with Cultural Relevance in Two-Part Extra TV Partnership

New York, NY, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapermint, the shapewear and intimates brand worn by more than 12 million American women, has completed a two-part partnership with Extra TV, the nationally syndicated entertainment news program, spanning the Academy Awards (March 23, 2026) and the Met Gala (May 8, 2026).

Brand Director Gabrielle Richards represented Shapermint in both broadcasts, featuring:

Shapermint Strapless Bandeau BraShapermint Essentials Sweetheart Wireless Contour BraShapermint High-Waisted Shaping Short

Why these moments matter:

The Oscars and Met Gala set the reference points for how women want to look and feel. Behind every red-carpet image is a team of stylists making sure the foundations are right because even the most exceptional dress only works when what's underneath does its job.

Shapermint's presence in both broadcasts made that point directly: the principle that shapes a celebrity's red-carpet look is the same principle that shapes a wedding, a gala, a milestone, or a Tuesday at the office. The foundation doesn't change. The occasion does.

"Every red-carpet look starts with what's underneath. That's true for a celebrity at the Met Gala and for a woman at her best friend's wedding. Bringing Shapermint into Oscars and Met Gala coverage on Extra connects the two and shows that confidence is built the same way on any stage." - Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint

Building on a television-first strategy

The completed Extra TV partnership reinforces Shapermint's ongoing investment in television as a primary channel for reaching American women at scale. TV-led campaigns continue to drive the strongest response for the brand; the two-part Extra integration paired that channel performance with the cultural weight of fashion's two biggest nights, demonstrating what's possible when DTC scale meets marquee editorial moments.

Partnership Details

Episodes: 2 segments around Oscars (March 23, 2026), Met Gala (May 8, 2026)

Show: Extra TV nationally syndicated entertainment news

Brand Representative: Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint

Featured Products: Strapless Bandeau Bra, Sweetheart Wireless Contour Bra, High-Waisted Shaping Short

Offer: Viewers claimed 20% off at shapermint.com with code EXTRATV

ABOUT SHAPERMINT

Shapermint is one of America's fastest-growing women's shapewear and intimates brands, worn by more than 12 million customers across the United States. Offering a curated collection of comfortable, confidence-boosting essentials for women of all shapes and sizes, Shapermint is committed to making every woman feel her best every day. Shop at shapermint.com.

Contact Info



Leesa Raab

PR@Shapermint.com