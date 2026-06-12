DYWIDAG Group - DSI Holding GmbH has successfully priced a subsequent bond issuance and initiates written procedure under its existing bonds

Munich, Gerrmany, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSI Holding GmbH (the "Issuer"), part of DYWIDAG Group ("DYWIDAG"), has today announced the entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Interspan (Holdings) Pty Limited a leading provider of post-tensioning and concrete repair & strengthening services in Australia, UK and Europe (the "Acquisition").

To finance part of the Acquisition, the Company has successfully priced an issuance of subsequent senior secured bonds in an amount of EUR 50 million (the "Tap Issue") under the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") for the Company's outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds 2025/2029 with ISIN SE0025937956 and an aggregate amount outstanding of EUR 90,000,000 (the "Bonds"). The Tap Issue will be made at a price of 99.50% of the nominal amount corresponding to a coupon of 3-month EURIBOR plus 592 basis points. Settlement of the Tap Issue is conditional on the approval of the Request (as defined below).

For more information regarding the Acquisition, please refer to DYWIDAG's press release dated 12 June 2026.

Written procedure

In order to facilitate the Tap Issue, the Issuer has today initiated a written procedure under the terms and conditions for the Bonds.

The Issuer is requesting that holders of the Bonds consent to a waiver of the incurrence test under the terms and conditions for the purposes of the Tap Issue, provided that the net proceeds of the Tap Issue will be applied in full or in part towards financing the purchase price for the Acquisition (the "Request").

The Issuer also proposes to amend the Terms and Conditions by removing Australia from the definition of "Excluded Jurisdictions", with the result that members of the target group may need to accede as additional guarantors and provide transaction security and guarantees following completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.

As of the date of the notice of written procedure, bondholders representing in excess of 66 2/3 per cent of the adjusted nominal amount have confirmed the intention to vote in favour of the Request. If the Request is approved, the Issuer will pay a consent fee in an amount equal to 1.00 per cent. of the nominal amount of each Bond, being EUR 1,000 per Bond, to the holders of the Bonds in accordance with the terms set out in the notice of written procedure.

The notice of written procedure, including complete information regarding the Request and instructions for voting, will be made available on the websites of the Issuer and Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"). The record date for voting is 17 June 2026 and the last day for voting is 2 July 2026. The written procedure may be terminated before the expiry of the voting period if a requisite majority has been obtained. The outcome of the written procedure will be announced by way of a press release from the Issuer in connection with the completion of the written procedure.

The Tap Issue is expected to close prior to the outcome of the written procedure, and settlement of the Tap Issue will be subject to the Request being approved.

Contact information relating to the written procedure

For questions to the Issuer regarding the Request, please contact Arctic Securities at project_down_under@arctic.com.

For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the written procedure, please contact Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.

For further information, please contact:

DYWIDAG Group Hugh Pelham, Chief Executive Officer www.dywidag.com Piotr Peczak, Chief Financial Officer Investor.relations@dywidag.com

About DYWIDAG Group

DYWIDAG is a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground and to construct or strengthen concrete or steel structures. The company also provides infrastructure monitoring services.

The business was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Munich.

The main service lines are post-tensioning systems, geotechnical products for ground support, stay cables systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Key customers are companies in the infrastructure, energy, and residential/commercial building industries.

For more information, please visit the DYWIDAG Group website: www.dywidag.com