FinChip Partners with CertiK to Establish Security Audit Standards for AI Skills Code Assets Trading

— CertiK, the world's leading blockchain and smart contract security firm, will provide FinChip's platform with AI Skill security scanning capability, enabling both parties to co-build a trustworthy, compliant, and secure AI Skill trading ecosystem.



HONG KONG and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinChip.AI, an AI infrastructure platform dedicated to AI Skill encapsulation, distribution, and circulation, today announced a strategic partnership with CertiK (Certified Kernel Tech LLC), the world's leading blockchain and smart contract security institution. Through this partnership, CertiK's AI Skill Security Scan capability will be integrated into FinChip's skill publication and operational review processes. The two organizations will jointly establish security audit standards for AI Skills as an emerging "code asset" category, creating a trustworthy, compliant, and secure trading ecosystem.









As AI Agents and reusable AI Skills enter a stage of scaled distribution, the security of the Skills themselves has become critical to whether the entire ecosystem can be trusted. When AI Skills can be packaged, owned, and freely traded, the prerequisite for "assetification" is "verifiable security." FinChip, as an AI infrastructure built on blockchain and smart contracts, is dedicated to enabling AI Skill encapsulation, encryption, and distribution across the full lifecycle—from publication and discovery to application and circulation. The platform leverages programmable ownership and controllable access mechanisms to enable enforceable Skill licensing, transfer, and settlement.

In this partnership, FinChip will embed CertiK's security scanning API into its Skill publication and audit workflows. Scanning results, risk scores, and risk labels will serve as important reference data for FinChip's platform review and response processes. Additionally, the two parties will launch a joint security certification badge that will be displayed on FinChip's platform frontend for audited Skills, helping users and developers more intuitively identify AI Skills that have undergone professional security assessment.





"In the AI Agent era, 'capability' becomes reusable and tradeable, which means security must be foundational design, not an afterthought," said Gary Yang, Incubation Investor of FinChip.AI. "We're thrilled to partner with CertiK, an industry leader, to embed world-class security audit capabilities into every step of Skill publication—this is our most basic commitment to users and developers."

"AI Skill security is much like smart contract security—standards need to be established early in the circulation phase," said Professor Ronghui Gu, CEO and Co-Founder of CertiK. "We're pleased to bring our security scanning capabilities into FinChip's ecosystem and explore new security practices in the AI era together."

Both parties state that this collaboration will continue to integrate brand and technical resources, enrich real-world application scenarios, and conduct deeper exploration at the intersection of AI and Web3 security.

About FinChip

FinChip.AI is an AI infrastructure company built on blockchain and smart contracts, dedicated to the encapsulation, encryption, and distribution of AI value. The platform enables reusable, monetizable AI capabilities to circulate securely in an open network, facilitating collaboration between human users and Agents. FinChip covers the full lifecycle of Skill publication, discovery, application, and circulation, and provides CLI tools for Agent-autonomous operations.

About CertiK

CertiK is the largest Web3 security provider, trusted by over 5,000 enterprise clients to secure $600+ billion in digital assets. Founded in 2017 by professors from Yale and Columbia University, CertiK is a premier risk management partner for regulators, institutions, and Web3 innovators worldwide.

As AI reshapes cybersecurity, CertiK embeds AI into the development lifecycle to help clients identify and stop risks earlier. Its end-to-end solutions include infrastructure assessments, penetration testing, smart contract audits, formal verification, and compliance support.

Media Contact

FinChip: teams@finchip.ai

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