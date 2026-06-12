Charm of Jiangsu Debuts at Luxembourg Int'l Dragon Boat Festival

NANJING, China, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 7, the 4th Luxembourg International Dragon Boat Festival was held along the Moselle River in Remich, Luxembourg. Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Luxembourg, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Jiangsu Province, and other institutions. The event has built friendship through dragon boats and tea, presenting the unique charm of "Charm of Jiangsu" and fine traditional Chinese culture to Europe.

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A highlight of the event was the cultural bazaar "Tea for Harmony·Yaji Cultural Salon". Jointly planned by the two sides, it presented the unique tea culture of Jiangsu in diverse ways. The bazaar displayed cultural and creative works from 13 cities of Jiangsu, such as Nanjing Yunjin Brocade, Suzhou Song Brocade, Jintan Paper-Cutting of Changzhou and Nantong Blue Calico, which were widely loved by visitors. Guests also experienced intangible heritage like paper-cutting and stone rubbing to appreciate the glamour of traditional crafts.

The themed photo exhibition "Tea for Harmony·Yaji Cultural Salon", jointly curated by Chinese and Luxembourgish sides, was unveiled concurrently in Luxembourg. Featuring nearly 100 photographs, it traced the millennial history of Jiangsu tea culture, displayed tea ware, tea delicacies and the elegance of Jiangsu lifestyle, showcased local scenery and tourism resources, and fully interpreted the humanistic spirit of Chinese culture embodied in tea traditions.

Jiangsu is a key region with a time-honored and profound tea culture. In ancient times, Jiangsu tea spread across the globe via the Ancient Silk Road, Ancient Tea Horse Road and Maritime Silk Road. Today, Jiangsu tea culture continues to serve as a bridge connecting culture, tourism, quality of life, and international exchange. In 2022, Traditional Tea Processing Techniques and Associated Social Practices in China was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the craftsmanship of Yuhua Tea, Biluochun Tea and Fuchun Tea Snacks of Jiangsu. The UN designated May 21 as International Tea Day in 2019, recognizing tea as a vital global link. The spirit of dragon boat races, tea art and Jiangsu's intangible heritage work together to share Jiangsu's tea culture with the world.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism