Cloud Security Posture Management Market Expected to Reach USD 15.62 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Security Posture Management Market was valued at USD 5.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.14%.

The cloud security posture management market is expanding at a commercially compelling rate indicative of a fundamental tension at the core of modern enterprise IT: Organisations are adopting cloud infrastructure at a rate that their internal security teams’ ability to manually manage configurations, access permissions, and compliance postures simply can’t keep pace with. CSPM directly addresses this tension, through the automated, continuous assessment and monitoring of cloud environments, whose misconfiguration is now the leading cause of cloud security breaches — a problem whose financial and reputational consequences are proving commercially motivating enough to make CSPM investment a priority rather than a preference for organisations of all sizes.





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Escalating Cloud Misconfiguration Risk and Multi-Cloud Environment Complexity to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rapid growth in enterprise cloud adoption, producing ever-growing inventories of configurations, identities, access permissions, and network policies for which manual security management cannot monitor adequately, will continue to propel CSPM market growth with increasing urgency in the years ahead. Organisations that have borne the financial and reputational penalties of cloud misconfiguration breaches are now moving CSPM from a considered investment to an operational necessity, whose automation of continuous security assessment and remediation offers risk management value that no manual process can match at equivalent speed and coverage. Also, the increasing regulatory environment in new jurisdictions, Infrastructure as Code security integration that catches misconfigurations before production deployment and AI-powered attack path contextualization that allows security teams to prioritise remediation by actual breach risk are creating a variety of new commercial growth vectors that will add to core enterprise demand through 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solutions with 70% revenue share in 2025 driven by the increasing adoption of automated cloud security and compliance management software whose real-time monitoring, configuration management, policy compliance and remediation capabilities are providing organisations with the continuous visibility into their cloud security posture that manual approaches cannot provide at the speed and scale modern multi-cloud environments demand. The increasing need for agentless scanning methods that provide a wide coverage across cloud environments without the operational overhead of deploying agents has been especially critical in driving solution segment dominance throughout enterprise customer segments.

By Cloud Type, Public Cloud Dominated the Market; Hybrid Cloud Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Public Cloud held a share of approximately 52% of revenue in 2025, underscoring the remarkable speed of enterprise workload migration to AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, whose scale and operational agility have established the public cloud as the de facto infrastructure for digital transformation initiatives across virtually all industries worldwide. Hybrid cloud is the fastest growing cloud type at approximately 12.18% CAGR, fueled by regulated industries that need to keep sensitive data on-premise while leveraging the public cloud for non-sensitive workloads, creating complex hybrid environments that need specialised CSPM capability to manage security posture across both environments, which pure public cloud solutions do not address.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Large Enterprises held the largest revenue share of 63% in 2025 due to their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployment complexity, the regulatory compliance obligations across banking, healthcare, IT, and government sectors, as well as the financial and reputational stakes that make comprehensive cloud security posture management an operational priority that cannot be compromised at enterprise scale. The fastest growing segment is SMEs at 11.33% CAGR as scalable and affordable CSPM solutions are increasingly available making enterprise-grade cloud security posture management commercially accessible to smaller organisations who are finding that their expanding cloud adoption creates security and compliance risks that they are increasingly motivated and equipped to address proactively.

By End User, BFSI Dominated the Market; Healthcare Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

BFSI was the dominant end-user in 2025, propelled by financial services regulatory compliance obligations around data privacy, operational resilience and financial crime prevention, which create the most stringent and well-enforced cloud security requirements of any industry with each new regulatory tightening creating additional CSPM investment motivation that compounds with growing cloud workload migration across banking, insurance and investment management organisations globally. Healthcare is the fastest growing end-user segment, driven by the sector’s accelerating cloud adoption for electronic health record management, telehealth infrastructure and clinical data analytics. Sensitive patient data creates HIPAA and equivalent national healthcare privacy regulation compliance requirements that structured CSPM adoption directly addresses.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the global CSPM market was led by North America, which held the largest regional revenue share, due to the highest enterprise cloud adoption rate, the most active cybersecurity regulatory enforcement environment, and the commercial concentration of the leading CSPM platform providers, including Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, and others, which together set the global standard for innovation. The U.S. represents around 82.5% of regional sales, but Canada is adding significant demand via financial services OSFI cloud security guidelines and provincial healthcare privacy legislation compliance duties.

The U.S. Cloud Security Posture Management Market was valued at approximately USD 2.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow significantly through 2035, maintaining its position as the world's largest and most commercially sophisticated national CSPM market. The cybersecurity fears, heavy regulatory obligations, and the significant financial and reputational consequences of cloud breaches that characterize the U.S. enterprise environment have created a market where CSPM investment is increasingly viewed as fundamental operational infrastructure rather than optional security tooling. Wiz's 2025 introduction of AI Security Posture Management enabling security teams to automatically discover and assess the security posture of AI models, training datasets, and AI pipeline infrastructure illustrates the U.S. market's role in driving the next generation of CSPM capability that addresses the new attack surfaces created by generative AI workload proliferation.

The Europe Cloud Security Posture Management Market is estimated to be USD 1.67 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.76%. The Europe Cloud Security Posture Management market is supported by arguably the world’s most comprehensive regulatory framework for cloud security investment. The technical security measure obligations of GDPR, the critical infrastructure cloud security requirements of the NIS2 Directive, and the financial services cloud risk management mandates of the DORA regulation combine to create compliance-driven CSPM adoption that is independent of voluntary security improvement motivation. “About 28.5% of European revenues come from Germany, as it has a large financial services sector, major enterprise software companies and the BSI’s cloud security guidelines, which are framed as CSPM adoption incentives through technical requirements.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a projected CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period. The aggressive digital transformation across financial services, healthcare, and government sectors in Asia Pacific, is driving the rapid adoption of cloud, which is creating security posture management requirements faster than the internal security teams can be developed. India is contributing to about 34.8% of Asia Pacific revenues through its extraordinary IT services sector’s CSPM requirements, digital-native enterprise cloud-first adoption and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 whose compliance creates structured CSPM investment motivation across organisations processing Indian citizen data.

Key Players:

Wiz Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Google LLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Lacework Inc.

Orca Security Ltd.

Tenable Holdings Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Qualys Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Sysdig Inc.

Ermetic Ltd.

Sonrai Security

Accurics Inc.

Upwind Security Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Wiz introduced AI Security Posture Management as an extension of its CSPM platform, enabling security teams to automatically discover, inventory, and assess the security posture of AI models, training datasets, and AI pipeline infrastructure deployed across cloud environments.

2023: Palo Alto Networks introduced Prisma Cloud Darwin with AI-powered attack path analysis, enabling security teams to visualize the combined impact of misconfigurations, identity permissions, and network exposure and prioritize remediation based on actual breach risk rather than raw finding volume.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CSPM Deployment & Cloud Security Posture Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across BFSI, healthcare, government, and technology sectors along with improvements in misconfiguration detection rates, compliance posture scores, and cloud security incident reduction outcomes.

– helps you understand adoption trends across BFSI, healthcare, government, and technology sectors along with improvements in misconfiguration detection rates, compliance posture scores, and cloud security incident reduction outcomes. Multi-Cloud & Hybrid Cloud Security Management Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption trends in unified multi-cloud visibility platforms, hybrid cloud configuration management, cross-environment policy enforcement, and real-time cloud asset inventory capabilities globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in unified multi-cloud visibility platforms, hybrid cloud configuration management, cross-environment policy enforcement, and real-time cloud asset inventory capabilities globally. AI-Powered Risk Prioritization & Attack Path Metrics – helps you analyze adoption trends in AI-driven security finding prioritization, attack path visualization, contextual breach risk scoring, and automated remediation recommendation across enterprise cloud security programmes.

– helps you analyze adoption trends in AI-driven security finding prioritization, attack path visualization, contextual breach risk scoring, and automated remediation recommendation across enterprise cloud security programmes. Regulatory Compliance Automation & Audit Metrics – helps you uncover growth in automated compliance reporting, GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and HIPAA cloud compliance programme management, infrastructure as code security scanning, and continuous compliance monitoring adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in automated compliance reporting, GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and HIPAA cloud compliance programme management, infrastructure as code security scanning, and continuous compliance monitoring adoption globally. SME Cloud Security Adoption & Scalability Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in scalable CSPM solutions for small and medium enterprises, affordable cloud security posture management programme adoption, and SME-focused managed CSPM service deployment across global markets.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in scalable CSPM solutions for small and medium enterprises, affordable cloud security posture management programme adoption, and SME-focused managed CSPM service deployment across global markets. Competitive Landscape & CSPM Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI security innovation, multi-cloud platform coverage, regulatory compliance tooling depth, and enterprise and SME customer acquisition performance globally.

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