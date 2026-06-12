STS Digital Awarded Best Derivatives Trading Solution at TradingTech Insight Awards

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital Ltd., a leading Bermuda-regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, today announced that it has been awarded Best Derivatives Trading Solution at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026, hosted by A-Team Group.

The award was presented during the TradingTech Summit New York and recognises excellence across trading technology, infrastructure, data and services powering modern capital markets. Now in its eighth year, the TradingTech Insight Awards USA recognise vendors, platforms and service providers delivering the technologies upon which North American capital markets increasingly depend.

The recognition comes during a period of rapid growth and expansion for STS Digital as institutional demand for sophisticated digital asset trading infrastructure accelerates. Over the past year, STS Digital has significantly expanded its platform capabilities, launched a first-to-market structured products platform, deepened institutional partnerships and strengthened its market infrastructure to support increasingly sophisticated trading strategies across digital assets.

STS Digital provides institutional clients with access to more than 400 digital assets across spot, vanilla and exotic options, structured products and bespoke derivatives strategies through unified voice, UI and API trading infrastructure. The firm’s market-making operations now span more than 30 centralised and decentralised venues while maintaining 24/7 liquidity provision and institutional execution standards.

“This award reflects the extraordinary work our team has done building infrastructure designed specifically for institutional participants entering digital assets. Institutions increasingly require more than just access to crypto markets. They need liquidity, sophisticated risk management, operational efficiency, and infrastructure that mirrors the standards expected in traditional finance. From structured products and options liquidity to custody-integrated trading and institutional market access, our focus has always been on building solutions that enable professional participants to trade digital assets with confidence.” - Maxime Seiler, CEO and Co-Founder of STS Digital

The award follows several significant milestones for STS Digital, including a $30 million strategic funding round, the launch of its global structured products platform, the firm becoming the first principal derivatives dealer integrated into BitGo’s Go Network for off-exchange settlement, and continued expansion of institutional partnerships designed to improve market structure and capital efficiency.

“What unites the firms recognised here is less than any single innovation than a direction of travel. The firms being recognised are those solving real market challenges around scalability, workflow efficiency, interoperability, and institutional adoption. STS Digital stood out for its ability to bring institutional-grade derivatives infrastructure to digital assets while combining sophisticated product capabilities with the operational standards expected by professional market participants. As digital asset markets continue to mature, firms that can deliver liquidity, risk management, execution quality seamlessly through robust infrastructure will increasingly define the next generation of trading technology, and STS Digital is a strong example of that evolution.” - Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group.

Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026 were selected through a combination of votes from the TradingTech Insight community and deliberations from an independent advisory board of senior practitioners from across buy-side, sell-side and trading infrastructure communities.

As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate, this award showcases derivatives infrastructure will increasingly underpin market maturity, enabling participants to manage risk, unlock capital efficiency and access sophisticated investment strategies. STS Digital will continue to expand its infrastructure and product suite to meet growing institutional demand globally.

About STS Digital Ltd.

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI API, and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience.

STS Digital Ltd. is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a DABA F Licence. The BMA is a tier-one financial regulator with active membership in the IAIS, FSB, and OECD.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Kraken’s parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime, and BitRock Capital.

W: https://www.stsdigital.io/

Media Contact

Karen Bertoli

STS Digital

E: karen@stsdigital.io

T: +1 (305) 216 4190

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any securities, digital assets, financial instruments, products, or services. Nothing herein should be construed as financial, investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice. Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of capital, and readers should seek independent professional advice before making any investment or trading decisions. While the information contained herein is believed to be accurate at the time of publication, no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy, completeness, or reliability. STS Digital Ltd, its affiliates, employees, and distribution partners accept no liability for any loss arising from reliance on this information. STS Digital Ltd is regulated and supervised by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). Any products or services referenced are intended solely for eligible professional and institutional counterparties and remain subject to applicable regulatory, onboarding, and KYC requirements.