Biorationals Market Size to Reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Crop Protection Gains Global Momentum | SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Biorationals Market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.90% over 2026–2035.

The Biorationals Market is growing at a tremendous rate as the farmers and customers are shifting from the toxic chemical pesticides to natural and eco-friendly crop protection solutions whose environmental and food safety benefits are hard to ignore. Increasing concerns around soil health, food safety and the environmental impact of synthetic agrochemicals are driving this shift, and there are strong structural tailwinds for biorational adoption from the growing practice of organic farming and tightening international regulations on synthetic agrochemicals.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2026E: USD 1.60 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 3.45 Billion

CAGR: 8.90% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Bio-pesticides Dominated the Market; Insect Pheromones Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, Bio-pesticides led the Biorationals Market accounting for approximately 44% of the revenue share and this is attributed to the rising global demand for environment friendly pest management solutions derived from natural substances. This trend is in accordance with the efforts taken by the farmers in reducing the chemical residues, maintaining the quality of soil and following the standards of organic farming. Insect Pheromones are the fastest growing product segment, fueled by growing adoption of bio-friendly, targeted pest control solutions that have the ability to disrupt insect mating cycles and provide effective pest management without damaging beneficial organisms or wider ecosystems – a value proposition that continued innovation in this technology space is making increasingly accessible to growers.

By Crop Type, Fruits & Vegetables Dominated the Market; Plantation Crops Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Fruits & Vegetables contributed to almost 38% of the revenue share in 2025, due to higher vulnerability of these crops to insects’ attacks and high demand from consumers for pesticide-free food. This pressure drives farmers to adopt bio-based crop protection faster. On a segment-wise basis, the fastest growing crop type is Plantation Crops. The growth is driven by growing awareness on sustainable farming practices in tea, coffee, rubber and palm oil production. Globally, the demand for these crops has increased and the production growth is increasingly becoming export-oriented, which is pushing the adoption of environmentally friendly pest management, as growers are seeking to reduce their chemical dependence while maintaining productivity.

By Application Mode, Foliar Spray Dominated the Market; Seed Treatment Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Foliar Spray is projected to dominate with a revenue share of around 52% in 2025. This is attributed to its efficiency in delivering bio-based insecticides directly on plants for quick absorption and rapid pest protection, which is convenient and cost-effective, thus making it easy for farmers to integrate it into existing integrated pest management programmes. Seed Treatment is the fastest growing mode of application, fueled by growing awareness on the importance of protecting crops from disease causing organisms, pests and environmental stress from germination – an approach that strengthens early crop growth and is gaining momentum as sustainable agriculture practices increasingly focus on improving yield without chemicals.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the largest Biorationals Market in 2025, driven by a mature organic farming industry, progressive EPA synthetic pesticide re-registration programme creating structural substitution demand, and the concentration of premium speciality crop production whose export residue compliance and organic certification requirements create above-average biorational adoption. According to the USDA, organic farmland in the U.S. now exceeds 5 million acres and continues to grow demand for approved biological crop protection solutions. Certis USA, Valent BioSciences and BioWorks are the leading commercial regional revenue earners, with the United States accounting for approximately 82.5% of the total.

The U.S. Biorationals Market was valued about USD 497.0 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.17 billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period. The country’s growing organic farming industry, strict pesticide laws driving the use of alternatives to synthetic pesticides, and high acceptance among speciality crop producers looking for residue-compliant and sustainable crop protection solutions are the key factors driving the market expansion.

Europe's sophisticated market continues to advance through the world's strongest regulatory tailwinds, with Germany leading regional revenues through its large conventional and organic farming sectors. Brazil leads Latin American revenues at approximately 48.6% through its world-leading soybean, corn, and tropical fruit production sectors, while Israel leads MEA revenues at approximately 22.8% through its world-class precision agriculture technology sector's integration of biorationals into high-value greenhouse and field crop programmes.

The Europe Biorationals Market size is predicted to be USD 0.39 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.87 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. “Pesticides are a major driver of biodiversity loss, which warrants policy shifts towards bio-based alternatives across the region,” points out the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional biorationals market, driven by agricultural modernisation across India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, rising organic farming acreage for both domestic consumption and export, and government programmes actively promoting sustainable crop protection as alternatives to synthetic pesticides whose groundwater and food safety impacts are creating mounting regulatory and consumer pressure. India accounts for approximately 38.5% of Asia Pacific revenues, with APEDA reporting more than 4.5 million hectares now under organic farming — a scale that is significantly increasing demand for bio-pesticides and botanical crop protection solutions across the country.

Regulatory Phase-Out of Synthetic Pesticides and Organic Farming Expansion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The progressive regulatory restriction of synthetic broad-spectrum pesticide active ingredients through frameworks like the EU's active substance re-evaluation programme, the EPA's pesticide registration review, and California's Safer Consumer Products Programme is creating a structurally certain growth pathway for biorationals whose adoption in affected crop categories is becoming non-discretionary rather than optional. Global certified organic farmland exceeding 74 million hectares and growing at approximately 3% annually represents a structurally committed demand base whose biorational procurement is built into certification requirements rather than subject to economic discretion. Additionally, the integration of biorational programmes with precision agriculture technology including IoT-based pest monitoring, remote sensing, and AI-powered application timing alongside collaborative registration pathways that reduce per-product regulatory costs, are creating commercial accelerators that will help biorationals reach crop categories and pest targets that were previously economically out of reach through 2035.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Biorationals Market Report:

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

UPL Limited

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

Novozymes A/S

Isagro S.p.A.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Certis Biologicals

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BioWorks Inc.

Stockton Bio AG

Seipasa S.A.

Russell IPM Ltd.

Biobest Group NV

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lallemand Plant Care

Recent Developments:

2024: Valent BioSciences expanded its microbial insecticide portfolio with enhanced Bt formulations offering improved UV stability and faster knockdown activity for lepidopteran pest management in fruit and vegetable crops with tight pre-harvest interval requirements.

Valent BioSciences expanded its microbial insecticide portfolio with enhanced Bt formulations offering improved UV stability and faster knockdown activity for lepidopteran pest management in fruit and vegetable crops with tight pre-harvest interval requirements. 2024: Koppert Biological Systems launched its new Trianum Shield bio-fungicide formulation with enhanced Trichoderma harzianum activity for soil-borne pathogen management in greenhouse and high-tunnel vegetable production, expanding its biological soil health programme.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIORATIONALS DEPLOYMENT & CROP PROTECTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across bio-pesticides, pheromones, and botanical applications along with improvements in pest control efficacy, residue compliance, and crop yield protection outcomes.

– helps you understand usage trends across bio-pesticides, pheromones, and botanical applications along with improvements in pest control efficacy, residue compliance, and crop yield protection outcomes. ORGANIC FARMING & CERTIFICATION-DRIVEN DEMAND METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in certified organic farmland expansion, certification-mandated biorational procurement, and conventional-to-organic transition rates across major agricultural regions globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in certified organic farmland expansion, certification-mandated biorational procurement, and conventional-to-organic transition rates across major agricultural regions globally. REGULATORY PHASE-OUT & SUBSTITUTION OPPORTUNITY METRICS – helps you analyze the commercial impact of synthetic pesticide cancellations under EU, EPA, and California regulatory frameworks along with biorational substitution rates and label expansion into newly restricted crop categories.

– helps you analyze the commercial impact of synthetic pesticide cancellations under EU, EPA, and California regulatory frameworks along with biorational substitution rates and label expansion into newly restricted crop categories. PRECISION APPLICATION & DIGITAL INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in IoT-based pest monitoring, AI-powered application timing, and digital agriculture platform integration with biorational programme management across global farming operations.

– helps you uncover growth in IoT-based pest monitoring, AI-powered application timing, and digital agriculture platform integration with biorational programme management across global farming operations. EXPORT RESIDUE COMPLIANCE & SPECIALTY CROP METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in premium fruit, vegetable, and plantation crop export markets where residue compliance requirements are driving biorational adoption across North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in premium fruit, vegetable, and plantation crop export markets where residue compliance requirements are driving biorational adoption across North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BIORATIONALS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth, registration pipeline development, regional production partnerships, and biological innovation investment globally.

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Biorationals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.90% from 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Bio-pesticides, Botanicals, Insect Pheromones, Insect Growth Regulators, Semiochemicals, Others)

• By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Field Crops, Cereals & Grains, Plantation Crops, Others)

• By Application Mode (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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The Herbicides Market was valued at USD 42.33 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 75.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% over the period 2026–2035.

The Rodenticides Market was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

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