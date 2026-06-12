Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008 which remain subject to the amended terms and conditions which can be found on the Company’s website www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG) the Company allotted 1,393,800 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "new Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 12 June 2026. The new Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 68.62p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 70.39p per share less the dividend of 1.77p per Ordinary share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,393,800 new Ordinary shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or around 15 June 2026. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 12 June 2026 consists of 443,495,907 Ordinary shares of which 32,370,947 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 411,124,960. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

12 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850