Village Farms Launches Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin Vape

Canada’s all-time number one strain now available as a true-to-flower cured resin vape

Launch positions Pure Sunfarms’ iconic Pink Kush in Canada’s fastest-growing cannabis category

DELTA, British Columbia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the launch of the Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin 510 Vape, bringing Canada’s all-time number one selling strain into the fastest-growing category of the Canadian cannabis market.

Pure Sunfarms’ Pink Kush holds the distinction of being the all-time top-selling strain across major Canadian markets for five years running,1 making it one of the most recognized cannabis products in the country. The new format extends that legacy into the rapidly expanding vape category, offering consumers a convenient, on-the-go option that preserves what has made the strain iconic.

The Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin 510 Vape is filled with Pink Kush cured resin, a single-source hydrocarbon extract that delivers a true-to-flower experience. Cured resin appeals to consumers seeking a flower-forward experience that preserves the strain’s natural cannabinoid and terpene profile. The format captures the strain’s signature flavour profile of white pepper, earthy gas, and sweet coffee, with a clean, consistent pull for smooth, flavourful, and potent puffs, packaged in a 100 per cent paper-based, child resistant carton.

Paul Furfaro, Global President of Commercial for Village Farms, commented, “Pure Sunfarms’ Pink Kush built its reputation in dried flower and earned a loyal following the same way it has in every market it’s entered: by simply being exceptional. Bringing it into the vape category as a cured resin offering was a natural next move. Consumers who love Pure Sunfarms’ Pink Kush will recognize it immediately—the terpenes, the experience, the effect—all of it in a format they can take with them. Vapes are where the market is growing, and the reputation of our Pink Kush gives us a meaningful platform to compete in that space.”

Vapes are the fastest-growing category in Canadian cannabis retail, up 11 per cent year-over-year in dollar sales year-to-date as of May 2026. The category now represents nearly one in five dollars spent on cannabis nationally, with its share of category continuing to climb.2 The Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin Vape enters that momentum with one of the most trusted cultivar names in Canadian cannabis behind it.

The Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin 1g 510 Vape is available through licensed cannabis retailers in British Columbia today and Ontario beginning next week.

For more information about Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush Cured Resin 510 Vape, visit www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates one of the largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facilities in the world from its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s largest independent hemp-derived wellness platforms. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Vanguard Food LP, a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com



Danielle Allore

Senior Manager, Communications

Email: dallore@villagefarms.com



1 Hifyre Retail Sales, 2021-2026

2 Hifyre Retail Sales May 2026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab2fd829-34d7-4542-abbd-f7340ffaf13b