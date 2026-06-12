illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM and OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or the “Company”), the advertising technology platform that enables you to win your next customer, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2026 (the “Meeting”), all director nominees proposed by the management of the Corporation were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes "For"
|% Votes For
|Votes "Against"
|% Votes Against
|Sheldon Pollack
|14,257,496
|93.849%
|934,510
|6.151%
|David Andrews
|14,745,609
|97.062%
|446,397
|2.938%
|Bruce Barker
|14,212,007
|93.549%
|979,999
|6.451%
|Tal Hayek
|14,970,403
|98.541%
|221,603
|1.459%
|Paul Khawaja
|14,410,161
|94.854%
|781,845
|5.146%
In addition, the other items of business at the Meeting, being the appointment of auditors and the omnibus incentive plan of the Corporation were also approved, as follows:
|Appointment of Auditor
|Votes "For"
|% Votes For
|Votes "Withheld"
|% Votes Withheld
|19,307,218
|98.083%
|377,376
|1.917%
|Omnibus Incentive Plan Resolution
|Votes "For"
|% Votes For
|Votes "Against"
|% Votes Against
|14,363,685
|94.548%
|828,321
|5.452%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About illumin:
illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com.
See More. Achieve More.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Amaro
Interim Chief Financial Officer
illumin Holdings Inc.
416-218-9888 (x5414)
investors@illumin.com