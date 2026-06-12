



DENVER, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has continuously strengthened its review standards for digital asset platforms, covering multiple aspects including customer identity verification, source of funds examination, transaction risk monitoring, and system security. SKHTU Exchange is currently communicating and aligning with the local regulatory framework, making final preparations for the MAS license application.

It is understood that SKHTU Exchange has recently conducted an internal assessment regarding the relevant regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It has also confirmed with local compliance advisory teams to further align the platform business processes with regulatory standards. Currently, the platform is focusing on optimizing the KYC verification mechanism, the AML anti-money laundering system, user asset segregation, and internal risk management procedures.

In recent years, Singapore has established a relatively clear regulatory framework for digital assets. Compared to the more relaxed policy environments in some regions, Singapore places greater emphasis on the long-term operational capabilities and risk control systems of platforms. Particularly against the backdrop of continued institutional investor entry into the digital asset market, regulatory authorities have significantly raised requirements regarding platform transparency, fund security, and operational stability.

SKHTU Exchange was established in 2021 and has developed a certain level of industry recognition in the cryptocurrency market. As global regulatory requirements for digital assets continue to rise, the platform is further optimizing its internal compliance system in accordance with regulatory recommendations. At the same time, SKHTU Exchange is concurrently advancing the security upgrade of its trading system to enhance overall risk control capabilities and system stability.

The spokesperson of SKHTU Exchange, Anna Kowalski, stated that the platform will continue to monitor the regulatory dynamics of digital assets in the Asian region and actively cooperate with compliance requirements in different markets to advance internal optimization. She pointed out that a transparent and stable operational system will become an important foundation for the future development of digital asset platforms, and compliance building is also a key component of the platform global expansion strategy.

From an industry trend perspective, the Asian digital asset market is entering a new phase of clear regulation. As institutional funds increase the demand for platform compliance, the ongoing preparation of SKHTU Exchange for the Singapore MAS license is also regarded as a critical step in its Asian compliance strategy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c6f7162-297e-493e-afea-d239ef3208a3