The Italian Trade Agency makes its case at Money20/20 Europe 2026: Italy’s Fintech moment has arrived

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Money20/20 Europe last week, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) brought together a delegation of innovative Fintech companies, institutions and associations to make the case for Italy as one of Europe’s most compelling – and underappreciated – investment destinations. Across three days of panels and networking, a consistent picture emerged: this is a sector that has outgrown its reputation.

A market too big to be overlooked

Italy is the EU’s third-largest economy, home to the continent’s most extensive SME base and a financial sector deeply woven into the fabric of the national economy. The pandemic accelerated a digital shift that was already underway, and established financial institutions and Fintechs are now building on that momentum – bringing scalable solutions to a market with both the appetite and the infrastructure to absorb them.

The latest census from the Fintech & Insurtech Observatory of Politecnico di Milano, presented at Money20/20 by Director Prof. Laura Grassi, underscores this momentum. Median revenues among Italian Fintech companies have doubled since 2023, while 46% of firms have already reached break-even.

Although venture capital investment remains below the levels seen in some European markets, it is catching up quickly: the sector attracted €202 million in the first ten months of 2025, with 42% of companies currently raising capital to complete product development and support international expansion.

The enablers building the conditions for growth

Regulators and institutions are playing an active role in this transformation. Banca d’Italia has established three innovation facilitators – Milano Hub, Canale Fintech and the Regulatory Sandbox – designed to foster dialogue between market participants and regulators and support both domestic and foreign players. These initiatives were the focus of a dedicated panel on Thursday morning, followed by a well-attended session on Banca d’Italia’s work on the digital euro.

Industry associations also highlighted the collaborative nature of the Italian ecosystem. ItaliaFintech, the association representing national and international Fintech companies operating in the country, convened industry experts for a panel discussion on Tuesday, making the argument that Italy represents a Fintech opportunity that remains under-recognised internationally. The Italian Banking Association (ABI), representing the core of the country’s banking sector, joined Fintech District to explore the next wave of innovation in payments and the role of collaboration between Fintechs, banks and industry platforms in accelerating adoption.

In a panel on Tuesday, Fintech District, an ecosystem aggregator with more than 300 Italian and international members, and YesMilano, which supports foreign companies establishing operations in the city, jointly highlighted Milan’s position as Italy’s financial capital and a natural gateway to Europe and the Mediterranean. This positioning is underpinned by a competitive cost base, a dense network of banks, VC firms and innovation hubs, and strong institutional support for international companies looking to establish and scale.

World-class innovation, built in Italy

The startups that took the stage in a dedicated panel session on Wednesday made the technological case in concrete terms. Across AI, data security, digital banking and payments infrastructure, Italian companies are building products that can compete globally while benefiting from a strong commercial foundation in their home market.

The collective message from the delegation was clear: Italy isn’t just a market to sell into. It’s the right place to build from.

“The perception of Italy as a late mover in financial technology is simply out of date. What we brought to Amsterdam was a sector that has all the ingredients to compete on the international stage, and events like Money20/20 are essential in ensuring the global Fintech community recognises that potential”, said Marco Cito, Head of the FDI Attraction Office at the Italian Trade Agency.

Looking to the future of the sector with optimism, the Italian Trade Agency confirms participation in the 2027 edition of Money20/20 Europe, reaffirming the commitment to supporting the growth of companies driving the evolution of the Italian Fintech industry. Through this continued engagement, ITA aims to ensure the sector’s sustained development and full expression of potential on the global stage.

Notes to Editors

Delegation partners: Banca d’Italia, YesMilano, ABI, Fintech District, ItaliaFintech.

Delegation companies: Altilia, Bytek, CheckSig, CreditService, Kalaway, Opentech.com, Tot.

Supporting data & reports: “L’ecosistema italiano di startup e scaleup Fintech & Insurtech 2025”, Osservatorio Fintech & Insurtech, Politecnico di Milano, January 2026. Available at www.osservatori.net.

About the Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Italian Government’s agency dedicated to promoting trade and foreign investment into Italy. ITA’s international network provides a global reach through 87 overseas offices all over the world.

In close collaboration with our partners at Money20/20 Europe, the Italian Trade Agency is committed to promoting the country as an inward investment destination for the global Fintech community, leveraging Italy’s strong innovation credentials, generous incentives for foreign companies and a talent pool of highly qualified professionals.

Media Contact

Jane Moertabat | Cognito Media for Italian Trade Agency

E: jane.moertabat@cognitomedia.nl

T: +31 (0)6 14 31 71 02

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20353a83-79e1-4b97-beac-f9c5b0cadf6e