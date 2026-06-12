



DENVER, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) of the United Kingdom has been rapidly increasing its regulatory influence over the crypto industry and gradually strengthening compliance requirements for trading platforms. Against this backdrop, the application of SKHTU Exchange for an FCA license has attracted industry attention.

Compared to the relatively relaxed development environment in the early stages, the FCA now requires applicant institutions to establish a complete customer identification mechanism, fund flow monitoring, and internal risk control mechanisms, and to reduce potential financial risks through ongoing reviews. This has also made FCA registration an important compliance threshold for entering the UK market.

The high regard for UK regulatory authorization is closely tied to the long-standing status of the country as a global financial center. For digital asset platforms, entering the UK regulatory framework also helps enhance their compliance recognition within Commonwealth markets. Therefore, the importance of FCA registration is continuously increasing.

Public information indicates that SKHTU Exchange is currently advancing its registration process with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has entered the relevant regulatory stage. Market analysts believe that this move is not only a key component of its European market expansion strategy but also reflects the platform accelerating the construction of its global compliance framework.

At the same time, regulatory scrutiny of the digital asset industry is intensifying simultaneously across major global jurisdictions. The focus of regulation is gradually converging on fund security, operational transparency, and user protection mechanisms. This implies that future industry competition will further shift toward a comprehensive contest of compliance systems and long-term operational capabilities.

A complete compliance framework is no longer merely a market access requirement for a single region; it is gradually becoming a critical compliance benchmark for international digital asset platforms. Against this backdrop, the progress of the FCA application by SKHTU Exchange is also emerging as an important reference for observing its European strategy.

From an industry trend perspective, a comprehensive compliance framework is no longer merely a market access requirement for a single jurisdiction but has gradually become a foundational standard for cryptocurrency exchanges operating across multiple markets. Against this backdrop, the progress of SKHTU Exchange in pursuing a license from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also become a key reference for evaluating its global strategic layout.

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