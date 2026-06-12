Recludix Pharma to Present Preclinical Asthma and Dermatitis Data for Oral STAT6 Inhibitor REX-8756 at the European Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) and Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Congresses

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced preclinical data for REX-8756, an oral, potent and selective STAT6 inhibitor, is being presented at two upcoming scientific congresses. At the European Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress taking place June 12-15, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey, a poster will highlight data with REX-8756 from in vivo models of allergic asthma and dermatitis. At the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Congress taking place June 17-19, 2026, in Nashville, TN, data from a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis and an in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) model will be featured in a poster presentation.

The preclinical data demonstrate that REX-8756 is well tolerated, achieves complete inhibition of phosphorylation-mediated STAT6 (pSTAT6) activation, and results in efficacy comparable to antibody-mediated blockade of anti-IL-4/13 pathways across disease models. Additionally, pSTAT6 inhibition is rapidly reversible within days of dosing cessation, demonstrating that orthosteric inhibition of the STAT6 SH2 domain results in both durable and reversible inhibition without degradation. REX-8756 is being evaluated in an ongoing blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical study.

EAACI Poster Details

Title: REX-8756 is a First-in-Class Potent and Selective Orthosteric STAT6 Inhibitor That Demonstrates Efficacious Potential and Safety Differentiation in TH2-Mediated Inflammation Date: Friday, June 12, 2026 Location: TPS09 – Asthma 04 Number: D1.166

RAD Poster Presentation Details

Title: REX-8756, an Investigational, Oral, First-in-Class Orthosteric STAT6 Inhibitor Inhibits Th2 Inflammation, Achieves Comparable Efficacy to Combined Anti-IL-4/IL-13 Biologics in a Dermatitis Model and Demonstrates a Differentiated Preclinical Safety Profile Date & Time: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 5:30-6:30 pm CDT Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:50 am – 12:30 pm CDT

About Recludix

Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts

Matt Caldemeyer

Chief Business Officer

mcaldemeyer@recludix.com



Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com