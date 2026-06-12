Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 June 2026 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Composition of Sanoma’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

The following members have been appointed to Sanoma’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee:

Juhani Mäkinen, Vice Chair of the Board, Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation

Antti Herlin, Chair of the Board, Holding Manutas

Robin Langenskiöld, 3 rd largest shareholder in Sanoma

largest shareholder in Sanoma Rafaela Seppälä, 4th largest shareholder in Sanoma

In its meeting on 12 June 2026, the Committee elected Juhani Mäkinen as a Chair of the Committee and invited Timo Lappalainen, Chair of Sanoma’s Board of Directors, to serve as an expert in the Committee.

In line with the decision taken by the Annual General Meeting 2022, the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee consists of up to four members who represent Sanoma’s four largest shareholders according to the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on 31 May 2026.

The purpose of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee is to prepare the proposals on the number, composition and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting. The items proposed by the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee will be presented in a separate Stock Exchange Release as well as in the notice to the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.